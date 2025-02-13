Borde Hill reopens for a new season this weekend

Borde Hill, the Grade II* listed Family Estate and English country garden in West Sussex, will reopen for the 2025 season on 15 February. Members are invited to enjoy an exclusive first look at the Garden a day earlier, on 14 February. Less than an hour from London, Borde Hill offers a host of exciting events in the new year, welcoming both seasoned gardeners and visitors looking for a wonderful day spent in nature, celebrating the beginning of another vibrant season of beauty and discovery.

As Borde Hill reopens in February, the Garden showcases early blooms like snowdrops, hellebores and magnolias, inviting visitors to witness the start of a new season. By March, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the uplifting colour of thousands of newly planted narcissus bulbs, along with daffodils, primroses, and camellias. While in April, tulips and rhododendrons bring the Garden into full spring bloom.

The Garden will be open 15th February to 21st December 2025, between 10am - 5pm daily (3.30pm from 1st November) bordehill.co.uk

ROSE PRUNING MASTERCLASS WITH PETER MILLS (Thursday 23 January, 10:30am - 1:30pm)

Learn from BBC radio presenter and RHS advisor Peter Mills as he shares his 35 years of cultivated expertise on rose pruning in Jay Robin’s Rose Garden. Visitors will have a unique opportunity to hone and perfect their gardening skills through Mills’ enriching talk on the theory of growing various types of roses, followed by a hands-on pruning session in the picturesque Jay Robin’s Rose Garden. Visitors can then relax in Ginkgo Coffee shop where they are welcome to a sandwich and a warming soup as included in the ticket price. (Advanced booking essential. £55 including tea and biscuits on arrival, as well as a soup and sandwich following the masterclass. £44 for members.)

WILBUR’S WILD WELLY WALK - KIDS TRAIL (Saturday 15 February - Sunday 23 March, 10am-5pm)

This winter, younger visitors can enjoy Wilbur’s Wild Welly Walk, an interactive kids trail adventure for all ages in the Garden. Children can hunt for hidden wellies and animal characters while also trying out simple yoga poses, allowing them to engage all parts of the body. Early blooms like snowdrops and hellebores equally decorate the trail and the opportunity for picnics and dog-walks make this walk the perfect family friendly day out. (£4 per trail. Free for Members. Appropriate clothing for winter weather is advised.)

NARCISSUS AND DAFFODILS IN BLOOM (Saturday 15 February - Monday 31 March)

Visitors can experience a vibrant display of over 1,000 newly planted narcissus bulbs in terracotta pots, thoughtfully arranged throughout the Victorian Glasshouse. A stroll along North Park Walk reveals 3,000 cheerful Narcissus 'February Gold' bulbs in full bloom, then followed by the breathtaking sight of 2,000 late-flowering daffodils found behind the Bride Shelter.

EXHIBITION: THE SUSSEX ARTISTS - ‘THE ART OF SPRING’ (Saturday 15 February - Monday 31 March, 10am-5pm)

Visitors can celebrate the arrival of spring with an exhibition of paintings inspired by the season’s beauty, inside our Victorian Glasshouse. Six local artists showcase vibrant works capturing spring blooms like narcissus, daffodils, and magnolias. The exhibition is paired with displays of over 1,000 potted narcissus bulbs and 3,000 ‘February Gold’ daffodils along the North Park Walk. All artworks will be available for sale.

(Ticket included in Gardens admission. Free for Members. Exhibiting artists to be confirmed.)

MAGNOLIAS IN BLOOM (Mid March – Mid April, 10am-5pm)

Visitors have the chance to explore Borde Hill’s magnificent magnolia collection through the self-guided Magnolia Trail’, where wonders such as the 60-foot Magnolia Campbellii, the Magnolia Dawsoniana and other ‘champion’ trees are showcased. From majestic specimens planted in the early 1900s to the recent addition of Gardiner Grove, home to 50 American and Asiatic hybrids planted in 2018, this trail is perfect for magnolia enthusiasts and garden lovers alike who can witness these remarkable trees in full bloom.

(Ticket included in Gardens admission. Free for Members.)

MACRAMÉ PLANT HANGER WORKSHOP (Thursday 13 March, 10:30am-1pm)

Borde Hill welcomes visitors to unwind with a relaxing macramé plant hanger workshop, perfect for beginners. Led by Paula from Cocoon&Me, participants can choose from a variety of recycled cotton yarns in different colours to craft a bespoke plant hanger. Taking place in the Animal Room, this hands-on session teaches three basic macramé knots and offers a wonderful opportunity for those with a green thumb and an artistic interest to craft something unique. With all materials provided, plus refreshments and garden entry included, it's an ideal way to spend a creative and therapeutic day at Borde Hill.

(Advanced booking essential. £60 including refreshments upon arrival, materials and entry to the garden

following the workshop.)

KIDS TRAIL: BERTRAM BUNNY’S EASTER ADVENTURE (Saturday 29 March - Monday 21 April)

Easter at Borde Hill is full of fun and mischief, as Bertram Bunny has been causing chaos around the Garden. He’s upset the other bunnies by ruining Bella the Baker’s chocolate cake and splashing water all over Allegra the Artist’s beautiful watercolour painting. We need your help to track down Bertram and restore peace! Follow the daily story trail, crack the clues, and uncover Bertram’s secret password to receive a delicious chocolate egg as a reward for your efforts. (£4.50 per trail, plus admission to include a prize. Free for Members.)

EASTER WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP (Saturday 5 April)

Embrace the arrival of spring by crafting a moss-based Easter wreath during a two hour workshop, using sustainably-sourced foliage, pussy willow, catkins, and fresh spring flowers gathered from the picturesque Borde Hill Estate – perfect for adorning your front door, gifting to a loved one, or enhancing your Easter table setting. (Advanced booking essential. £49 including refreshments upon arrival, materials and entry to the garden following the workshop.)

‘SPRING BULBS’ - BOTANICAL ART CLASS WITH PENNY SANDERSON (Thursday 24 April, 2pm-4pm)

Visitors can enjoy a peaceful two-hour watercolour workshop led by botanical artist Penny Sanderson (Dip SBA), offering the opportunity to paint spring flowers inspired by the beautiful Borde Hill Garden.

Throughout the session, participants will learn key watercolour techniques, with a focus on painting a tulip, guided by Penny’s expertise. Held in the Garden Marquee, the workshop includes access to the Garden and a delightful cream tea. Suitable for both beginners and experienced artists alike, the workshop provides a relaxing and creative experience for all. (Advanced booking essential. £45 per person, including Garden admission and a cream tea. Places are limited.)

DAWN CHORUS WALK (Friday 25 April, 5:30am-7:30am)

Visitors are invited to join Sussex naturalist Michael Blencowe as he guides an early-morning walk through Borde Hill’s heritage-listed South Park. Visitors can have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting sounds of the Dawn Chorus, with Blackbirds, Song Thrushes, Robins, Wrens, and more filling the morning air. Afterward, guests can enjoy tea, coffee, and croissants at the Gingko Coffee Shop, where Michael will share insights and a short recap of the bird species observed on the walk. (Advanced booking essential. £30 including refreshments after the walk. Please note that the walk will take place on uneven terrain and is therefore not suitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs, or those with limited mobility. Dogs are not permitted.)

SPECIALIST SPRING PLANT FAIR (Sunday 11 May, 10am-3pm)

The Plant Fairs Roadshow, a collective of specialist nurseries, returns to Borde Hill’s Azalea Ring with their much-anticipated Specialist Spring Plant Fair. Visitors can behold an impressive array of locally grown and rare plants from the South East of England, with additions from several RHS contributors. As the garden bursts into life with vibrant displays of rhododendrons, bluebells, tulips, and other Spring blossoms, gardening experts will be on hand to offer advice and answer questions. (Advanced booking recommended. Ticket included in Garden admission. Free for Members.)

NATIONAL GARDENS SCHEME OPEN DAY (Tuesday 13 May, 10am-5pm)

Borde Hill’s flourishing and vivid horticultural array of azaleas, trees, rhododendrons and more has a special opening in support of the National Gardens Scheme Charity. Visitors are invited to combine their love of botany with their support for a worthy cause, enjoying the beauty of the gardens while contributing through their attendance. (Ticket included in Garden admission. All net proceeds go towards the NGS.)

Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 1XP