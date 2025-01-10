Bounce-tots indoor fun for kids at Worthing Scout hut

Term time fun for toddlers.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

For ages 4y and under only. 14th Jan - 3 sessions daily to choose from 930am / 1130am / 130pm Just £5 a child, u1s go free with siblings or £2 without siblings x1 adult goes free. Look forward to seeing you all real soon. Payment to be made as soon as tickets are booked.