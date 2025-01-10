Bounce-tots indoor fun for kids at Worthing Scout hut
Term time fun for toddlers.
We are super duper happy to announce - Tots Tuesday - will be returning 🥳🥳🥳
For ages 4y and under only. 14th Jan - 3 sessions daily to choose from 930am / 1130am / 130pm Just £5 a child, u1s go free with siblings or £2 without siblings x1 adult goes free. Look forward to seeing you all real soon. Payment to be made as soon as tickets are booked.
Only x1 ticket is needed for each child attending.
Adults do not need to book a ticket.
