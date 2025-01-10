Bounce-tots indoor fun for kids at Worthing Scout hut

By dave hunt
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 10:44 GMT
Term time fun for toddlers.

We are super duper happy to announce - Tots Tuesday - will be returning 🥳🥳🥳

For ages 4y and under only. 14th Jan - 3 sessions daily to choose from 930am / 1130am / 130pm Just £5 a child, u1s go free with siblings or £2 without siblings x1 adult goes free. Look forward to seeing you all real soon. Payment to be made as soon as tickets are booked.

Only x1 ticket is needed for each child attending.

What to expect, toddler inspired equipment set up.

Adults do not need to book a ticket.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tots-tuesday-bounce-tots-14th-jan-tickets-1135068363029?aff=ebdsshsms&utm_share_source=listing_android

Find us on Facebook just type in bounceworld.

