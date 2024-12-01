Bounceworld - Bounce-tots returns for last ever session on December 10
Bounce-tots will be back on December 10. This will be our last ever one for tots aged 4 and under (5yr olds welcome if not at school)
Brought to you by Dave Hunt DSH Leisure, we hope you can make our last one and enjoy the castles and soft play on offer.
Just £5 a child adults go free. U1s go free (with siblings £2 if not).
We have three sessions to choose from: 9.30am, 11.30am or 1.30pm.
Location - 3rd Worthing Scout Hut Sackville Road BN14 8BG
Prebook by messaging us on Facebook or IG just type in (bounceworld) or use eventbrite to book your ticket.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bounce-tots-worthing-indoor-play-tickets-1058320698699?aff=ebdsshother&utm_share_source=listing_android