Bounceworld - Bounce-tots returns for last ever session on December 10

Worthing only indoor bounce World

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bounce-tots will be back on December 10. This will be our last ever one for tots aged 4 and under (5yr olds welcome if not at school)

Brought to you by Dave Hunt DSH Leisure, we hope you can make our last one and enjoy the castles and soft play on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just £5 a child adults go free. U1s go free (with siblings £2 if not).

For tots on tuesdays

We have three sessions to choose from: 9.30am, 11.30am or 1.30pm.

Location - 3rd Worthing Scout Hut Sackville Road BN14 8BG

Prebook by messaging us on Facebook or IG just type in (bounceworld) or use eventbrite to book your ticket.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bounce-tots-worthing-indoor-play-tickets-1058320698699?aff=ebdsshother&utm_share_source=listing_android