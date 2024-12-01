Bounceworld - Bounce-tots returns for last ever session on December 10

By dave hunt
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:56 BST

Worthing only indoor bounce World

Bounce-tots will be back on December 10. This will be our last ever one for tots aged 4 and under (5yr olds welcome if not at school)

Brought to you by Dave Hunt DSH Leisure, we hope you can make our last one and enjoy the castles and soft play on offer.

Just £5 a child adults go free. U1s go free (with siblings £2 if not).

For tots on tuesdaysFor tots on tuesdays
We have three sessions to choose from: 9.30am, 11.30am or 1.30pm.

Location - 3rd Worthing Scout Hut Sackville Road BN14 8BG

Prebook by messaging us on Facebook or IG just type in (bounceworld) or use eventbrite to book your ticket.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bounce-tots-worthing-indoor-play-tickets-1058320698699?aff=ebdsshother&utm_share_source=listing_android

