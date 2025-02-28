Boundary Brighton Festival reveals phase one line up

Boundary Brighton Festival returns to Stanmer Park on Saturday 27th September to introduce a new era for the event. Boundary returns to its bass-heavy musical roots - drum & bass, UK rap, garage, jungle, bass, grime, and more. Brighton’s biggest electronic music festival promises to sound fresh and look it too with a brand new site and stage layout. The Phase One line up announcement reveals showstopping headliners, Giggs, Andy C, and Shy FX, alongside a host of other well-known names. Tickets are on pre-sale 4th March starting at just £30 + booking fee from www.boundarybrighton.com

Over 10 years Boundary Brighton has grown to become a nationally recognised festival where thousands of people mark the end of festival season with an epic celebration of electronic music. Now, Boundary is evolving, bringing a new vibe while losing none of its sense of community, creativity, and passion for raving. With a new location in Stanmer Park, more stages (and top-tier stage partners), this is a new energy and reimagined Boundary experience.

As Boundary steps up to the next level, the Phase One announcement delivers a lineup to match. Giggs hits the Boundary stage for a headline slot. The UK rap superstar has done it all; MOBO award winner, platinum record seller, Drake collaborator - few artists have done as much to put a scene on the map. Giggs at Boundary promises to be special. Also headlining is Andy C. When you talk about bass you have to talk about ‘the executioner’, another genre-defining artist 100% proven to tear up any stage whether he’s selling out Wembley Arena or packing out an underground residency at XOYO. Shy FX also tops the bill and could be nowhere else. Since breaking through 25 years ago with ragga jungle anthem ‘Original Nuttah’ with UK Apache, Shy FX has been a mainstay of jungle and drum & bass. He’s produced and remixed for Dizzee Rascal, Kano, Chase & Status - the list goes on.

Festivalgoers on the south coast should start to get excited as the Boundary Brighton Phase One announcement reveals a long list of proven talent, from the drum & bass of Camo & Krooked playing B2B with Mefjus, to the party garage of Badger, and the big garage basslines of Girls Don't Sync, through to the slick grime flows of D Double E, and more; there is something for anyone who loves bass at this year's festival.

More evidence of the new era of bass and vibes at Boundary Brighton Festival this year is found with the announcement of this year’s stage partners - a mix of the biggest names in bass and renowned local heroes. Boundary festivalgoers will be spoilt for choice with stages from UKF, Hospitality, Fingerlickin’ Records, Patterns, Volks, and In The Wild.

Boundary Brighton is shaking things up as the festival heads to new levels in 2025.