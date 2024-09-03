Break-out star Jordon has date at the Barn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordon Breaks, one of the most in-demand stars in British wrestling, tops the bill at the Barn Theatre, Southwick, on Saturday.

The former Hove retail shop manager, who launched his ring career with Sussex-based matchmakers Premier Promotions, has shot to the top of the grappling game since becoming a full-time professional last year.

These days he has hardly a spare date in his diary, and his CV includes matches against some of the biggest names in the business, including Zack Sabre, Mark Haskins, James Mason and Johnny Kidd.

Breaks, a reigning PWF champion, scored one of his biggest victories when he defeated former European champion Mason at Worthing’s Charmandean Centre to win the Ken Joyce Trophy, one of the most prestigious prizes in UK wrestling.

The show at the Barn Theatre, which will also include an all-in American rumble, follows two previous sell-out events and will see Breaks take on a heavier opponent in hard-hitting Londoner Rex Armstrong in the evening’s main bout.

The programme will also include appearances by two more PWF title-holders, Peacehaven's Cameron and fan favourite David Lovejoy from Worthing, and feature a huge tag-team battle with Cameron and The Mighty Oak James Kenna clashing with the notorious Storm Boyz.

The action kicks off at 7.30pm, and tickets, including family tickets and discounts for advance bookings, are available from ticketsource.co.uk/barn-theatre-southwick or by telephone 0333 666 3366.