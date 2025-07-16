Break-out time for top wrestling trophy

The Worthing Trophy, one of the top awards in wrestling, will be back next month.

The event, which was first staged 31 years ago, has been mothballed since before lockdown, but Premier Promotions are bringing the tournament back in a big way at the Charmandean Centre on August 19.

Among the first stars signed up to take part is Jordon Breaks, whose last appearance was against former American three-times world champion Jonathan Gresham in a contest that was hailed as one of the greatest ever seen in Worthing.

Breaks, a Premier Promotions protégé who quit his day job as a Hove shop manager two years ago to turn full-time professional, is now recognised as the best technical wrestler in the country.

Jordon Breaks in action

A current PWF title-holder, he will be bidding to follow in the footsteps of a host of international superstars, including Doug Williams, who won the trophy a record seven times, Zack Sabre, Robbie Brookside and Mark Haskins.

Steve Shannon, of Sussex Ford Breakers, who have sponsored the tournament since the inaugural event in 1994, will be at the Charmandean to present the trophy, while Steve Grey, who was the first-ever winner, is set to referee the show.

Among the other wrestlers in action on the big Summer Wrestling Spectacular will be New Zealand champion Spartan, The Gladiator Samson and Worthing favourite David Lovejoy.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366. Bar and refreshments available.