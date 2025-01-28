Breathwork practitioners host transformative workshop at Cowdray Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cowdray Hall is set to welcome a unique wellness event this March, with the Restore and Refresh - Breathwork Workshop offering participants the chance to renew and transform their health and wellbeing through the power of breath.

Taking place on Saturday 15th from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm, this four-hour workshop is led by Kim Prichard, a highly regarded Registered Osteopath and certified Oxygen Advantage practitioner, based in Chichester. Known for her commitment to helping people breathe better to enhance their overall quality of life, Kim brings science-backed functional breathwork techniques to the forefront of this workshop. These simple yet powerful methods are designed to calm the mind, restore energy, and build resilience in daily life.

Joining Kim is Niki Ralph, an Accredited Humanistic Counsellor and certified Conscious Connected Breathworker. Together, they will guide participants through this unique afternoon of breathwork that will include:

Functional Breathing Skills: Kim Prichard will teach practical, evidence-based breathing techniques to support mental clarity, reduce stress, and improve energy levels.

Conscious Connected Breathing: Niki Ralph will lead a guided transformative Breathwork experience using a rhythmic breathing technique that allows you to bypass the minds defences via an altered state of consciousness, access deeper awareness and unlocking the body’s innate ability to heal, relax and restore.

“Breathing well is foundational to better health and wellbeing,” explains Kim Prichard. “This workshop is about equipping people with the tools they need to breathe better and feel better in their everyday lives. Whilst also allowing them to explore how powerful breathwork can be as a way of connecting and healing ourselves, in a safe, supportive environment.”

With its focus on renewal and balance, the Restore & Refresh - Breathwork Workshop promises to leave participants feeling grounded, energised, and ready to embrace the rest of 2025 with clarity and vitality. Spaces are limited to ensure a supportive, personalised experience, so early booking is highly recommended.

For more information or to reserve your place, email [email protected] or visit www.kimprichard.co.uk.