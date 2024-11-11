Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thank you so much 1st Brede Scouts for putting the poppies you made on both of our green areas in the Parish, It is really appreciated and helps that we care about those who have fallen on our behalf. St George’s Brede was full with Scouts, Cubs and Beavers from 6th Hastings Group and the same from 1St Brede. The local Broad Oak Fire Service was represented as was Brede Royal British Legion. It was thought 100 children were present and 150 adults. A wonderful sum of money was raised for the local RBL

It still has been overcast and gloomy but here in our Parish we are so fortunate to have Christmas activities throughout the month before the big day itself for all the community to join in with. The first is on Saturday 30 November when the Friends of Conquest Hospital Host their Christmas Craft Fair in Brede Village Hall 10am – 3pm Brede WI will be doing the refreshments. It is a lovely event to start to your Christmas, followed by -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 5th December in St George’s Church Brede at 7.30pm, Carols with the Cranbrook Town Band. £10 entrance it will inc wine or Mulled wine and mince pies or apple pies, children under 14 are free and will be able to have refreshments of squash and small cakes. There will be a raffle and monies will be shared between the Church and the Royal British Legion. A will be a wonderful continuation of your Christmas festivities in the Parish.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Friday 6 December The Christmas Tree Festival Many groups in the Parish are taking part and the school children and parents are welcome to St George’s Church Brede in the afternoon from 3.30pm to 5pm to view them. There will be refreshments available, stalls and a raffle that will be called on Saturday 7 December. At 3.45pm Father Christmas is due to appear as well

Saturday 7th of December has two events and you could do both as the Methodist church has a Christmas coffee cakes and crafts morning from 10am to 12noon. Any money raised will go to local charities. Then the Christmas Tree Festival and Follow the Star is in St George’s Church from 10am when morning refreshments will include shortbread fruit and cheese scones. From 12noon to 5pm there will be homemade soup and a roll for lunch and tea/mulled wine and mince pies from 2.30pm. Why not make a day of it with your family. Any money raised will go to St George’s to help pay for the massive electrical work that has had to be done

Wednesday 11 December Brede School Christmas Fair from 1- 4pm then from 4pm -4.45pm Starlight Carols if dry outside if wet in the main hall of the School, everyone is invited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 22 December in St George’s Brede Sing Along with Duncan on the keyboard or organ Gary leading the Carol and Christmas songs, it is great fun from 2.45pm to 3pm with a glass of mulled wine on arrival £10 inc the latter and mulled wine after the event children are free and hot chocolate will be available for them.

Tuesday 24 December Christmas Eve Christingle Service at St George’s Church Brede 3pm with a festive tea following the service. This is a wonderful service for all families and the children love it. I hope you manage to do it all or some of it, whatever you do I hope it helps to make this Christmas very special for you and your family. Anyone needing lifts please let me 01424 882037, or Steve 01424 882222 know, if you would like a lift to any of the events as they can be arranged.

There of course be the usual clubs open and majority will also be having Christmas meals out or as in the case of the Rye & District NT they will have a party in the Village Hall.

I have been asked when trees need to be assembled for the Christmas Tree Festival. If you can bring them in on either Thursday 28th or Friday 29th the Church will be open by 9am through to about 4pm it would be good as the Church is going to be transformed ready for Dec 6th and 7th

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 15 November Brede Farmers Market is from 10am to 12 where you will find many Stalls to wander around, The Frenchman was there last week so he will not be back for a month the stalls do vary from week to week but there are a few who will be there every week you will also find hand knitted garments, handmade cushions and Gourmet dishes. Fresh vegetables and meat, sewing necessities and more for you to peruse before sitting and having a coffee with a biscuit and chatting to your friend’s neighbours and family. Maggie and I will be serving the refreshments thanks to all your support we have been able to replace the Scout Group’s Crockery that was stolen during the summer holidays.

Short Mat Bowls At 7pm

The Broad Oak. ELF evening Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion The In House Band plays there, they can be followed on their facebook page or phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead.

Saturday 16 November Basket weaving at 10.15am – 4.45pm in Brede Village hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 17 November strengths and weights 7.30am Circuit Training 8.30am in Brede Village Hall followed at 5pm by Table Tennis if you fancy a go do call in you will be welcomed.

Church opening times and contacts: St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, E-Mail: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Monday 18 November 6pm Strength and weights then at 7pm Circuit Training, 8pm Fitness Bootcamp

Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office is hopefully there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. Also except Bank Holidays. There is an opportunity to bookswop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends , enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm in winter and cool in summer Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 19 November Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 20 November Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am

followed by Zumber with Charlotte at 6pm. 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Brede Village Hall Committee Meeting at 7.pm in the Committee Room in the Village Hall

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits a chance to relax, be warm, be happy and enjoy a morning out. go with a friend or make new friends there is no reason why anyone in this Parish should feel lonely. All the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brede Women’s Institute meet at 2.00pm the speaker will be Chris Richards, the subject Energy Champion in Brede Village Hall. Prospective new members welcome just turn up.

Thursday 21 November All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise with Aisha followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 also with Aisha followed at 2pm by Vocality (a singing group for all) just turn up if you are interested in singing for fun; followed later at 6.30 pm, Pilates with Geraldine.

Friday 22 November Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Ann and AnnetteI will be serving your teas today.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering or google The Broad Oak/gastro pub Scroll down and there you will find everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it as for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver