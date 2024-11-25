Brede Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I really detest strong winds; to be honest they frighten me as they can cause so much damage. Storm Bert has created havoc across the country so different from the calm of last week. I do hope that readers have not suffered in any way.

Today as I write the column it is exactly 1 month until Christmas day, it certainly has gone quickly this year. Soon majority of people will be putting up decorations. A group from Brede WI put up the Village Hall decorations last Friday unfortunately we could not find the tree donated to us, it seems to have walked. We did find another one but it was pre lit and not working so time was taken to untangle all the lights. Although the main Hall is done the tree at the moment is not, we will endeavor to do it before Saturday as the Friends of the Conquest Hospital are holding their annual Christmas Craft Fair from 10am. Brede WI are doing the teas with their cakes for sale. It was really buzzing last year so I do hope it is the same this year. Please support it if you are able. More people are busy organizing events throughout the weeks before Christmas for everyone’s enjoyment and some of them are listed further below.

Friday 29 November Brede Farmers Market is from 10am to 12noon and welcome you to look at what they have to sell and if you like it to buy of course. There are many all selling different locally sourced items. Our new Volunteer Jennifer will be serving the refreshments thanks to all your support we have been able to support the Scouts and Brede School with their Sensory room and their replacement of some of the School Library books.

Short Mat Bowls At 7pm

The Broad Oak. ELF evening Live music tonight at 8.45 pm Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion The In House Band plays there, they can be followed on their facebook page or phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead.

Saturday 30 November Friends of the Conquest Hospital Christmas Craft Fair 10am to 3pm a chance to find that really special present. Brede WI will be providing cake and serving the teas

Sunday 1 December - Advent. Strengths and weights 7.30am Circuit Training 8.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Church opening times and contacts:

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, E-Mail: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find all going on the Christmas at St Georges.

Many of the Christmas additional services are shared with Udimore who have their Christmas Fair on Saturday 30th November from 10am

Monday 2 December 6.00pm Strength and weights then at 7pm Circuit Training, 8pm Fitness Bootcamp

Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office is hopefully there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. Also except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to bookswop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends , enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 3 December Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section

Wednesday 4 December Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am

followed by Zumber with Charlotte at 6pm. 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. Please do not feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends All the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Mothers’ Union Christmas Social at 2 Bellhurst Cottages 1.30pm to 3.30 pm

Thursday 5 December All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise with Aisha followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 also with Aisha followed at 2pm by Rye and District NT Christmas Party ; followed later at 6.30 pm, Pilates with Geraldine.

Carols with Cranbrook Town Band 7.30pm in St George’s Brede entrance £10 and will include Mulled wine and a mince pie, or cake, children under 14 are free and will be able to have refreshments of squash and small cakes. There will be a raffle and monies will be shared between the Church and the Royal British Legion. It will be a wonderful continuation of your Christmas festivities in the Parish and an enjoyable evening.

Friday 6 December Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie and Pauline will be serving your teas today.

St George’s Brede Tree Festival invites Brede School Children to come with their parents and siblings to view the trees and Follow the star from 3.30pm to 5pm they can also visit Santa.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be available to purchase Hot chocolate for the children and cake.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering or google The Broad Oak/gastro pub Scroll down and there you will find everything you need to know.

Saturday 7th of December has two events and you could do both as the Methodist church has a Christmas coffee cakes and crafts morning from 10am to 12noon. Any money raised will go to local charities. Then the Christmas Tree Festival and Follow the Star is in St George’s Church from 10am when morning refreshments will include shortbread fruit and cheese scones. From 12noon to 5pm there will be homemade soup and a roll for lunch and tea/mulled wine and mince pies from 2.30pm. Father Christmas will be there from 2.30pm to 4pm. Why not make a day of it with your family. Any money raised will go to St George’s to help pay for the massive electrical work that has had to be done

Wednesday 11 December Brede School Christmas Fair from 1- 4pm then from 4pm -4.45pm Starlight Carols if dry outside if wet in the main hall of the School, everyone is invited.

Sunday 22 December in St George’s Brede Sing Along with Duncan on the keyboard or organ Gary leading the Carol and Christmas songs, it is great fun from 2.45pm to 3pm with a glass of mulled wine on arrival £10 inc the latter and mulled wine after the event children are free and hot chocolate will be available for them.

Tuesday 24 December Christmas Eve Christingle Service at St George’s Church Brede 3pm with a festive tea following the service. This is a wonderful service for all families and the children love it. I hope you manage to do it all or some of it, whatever you do I hope it helps to make this Christmas very special for you and your family. Anyone needing lifts please let me 01424 882037, or Steve 01424 882222 know, if you would like a lift to any of the events as they can be arranged.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it as for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver