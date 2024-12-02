Brede Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would like to Thank all the organizations in the Village who did a tree for the Tree Festival it was a magnificent result to have so many trees and they all looked fantastic , thank you so much.

The Friends of the Conquest craft fair last Saturday must have been a huge success we seemed to be very busy serving teas and coffee and cake and there were many people in the Village Hall.

Monday 2 December some members from Brede WI Joined with other WI’s for an afternoon of Carols and readings, some were very funny. This was followed by tea and mince pies or cakes and biscuits. Lively chatter ensued and it was wonderful to catch up with those we knew and to make friends with those we did not.

Carrying on with pre Christmas events we had the Carols with the Cranbrook Town band on Thursday evening. I will let you know how it went next week.

Friday 6 December Brede Farmers Market with free parking is from 10am to 12noon. There are a myriad of stalls to tempt you and all items locally sourced. Maggie & Pauline will be serving the refreshments.

From 3.30pm to 5pm Brede Church welcomes school children to come and see the Christmas trees and meet Father Christmas. There will be a children’s raffle and an adult one they both will be drawn Saturday at 4pm.

Short Mat Bowls At 7pm

The Broad Oak. ELF evening Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion The In House Band plays there, they can be followed on their facebook page or phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead.

Saturday 7 December Christmas Tree festival and Follow the Star at St George’s Brede from 10am - 4pm. Colouring for the Children whilst waiting to see father Christmas who will be there from 2pm to 4pm Come for lunch and partake in freshly cooked homemade soups and rolls kindly donated by the Red Lion from 12 noon. Then later from 2pm there will be mulled wine and mince pies.

At the Trinity Methodist Church you will find a Christmas coffee morning from 10am to midday. Both events would value your support and hopefully put you in a good mood for Christmas

Sunday 8 December Strengths and weights 7.30am Circuit Training 8.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Church opening times and contacts:

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, E-Mail: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find all going on the Christmas at St Georges.

Monday 9 December 5pm Table Tennis 6pm Strength and weights then at 7pm Circuit Training, 8pm Fitness Bootcamp all in Brede Village Hall

Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office is hopefully there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. Also except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to bookswop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends , enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 10 December Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section

Wednesday 11 December 2pm Brede WI Christmas party, members will be taking food to share and no doubt there will be lots of fun and laughter. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am followed by Zumber with Charlotte at 6pm. 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. Please do not feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends All the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede School has it Christmas fair this afternoon at 1pm -4pm and it will be followed at 5pm with Carols by starlight either outside if dry or inside the school if wet they would love the community to join them so spread the word.

Thursday 12 December All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise with Aisha followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 also with Aisha followed at 2pm by Vocality followed later at 6.30 pm, Pilates with Geraldine.

Friday 13 December Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Judy and Coco will be serving your teas today.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering or google The Broad Oak/gastro pub Scroll down and there you will find everything you need to know.

Sunday 22 December in St George’s Brede Sing Along with Duncan on the keyboard or organ Gary leading the Carol and Christmas songs, it is great fun from 2.45pm to 3pm with a glass of mulled wine on arrival £10 inc the latter and mulled wine after the event children are free and hot chocolate will be available for them.

Tuesday 24 December Christmas Eve Christingle Service at St George’s Church Brede 3pm with a festive tea following the service. This is a wonderful service for all families and the children love it. I hope you manage to do it all or some of it, whatever you do I hope it helps to make this Christmas very special for you and your family. Anyone needing lifts please let me 01424 882037, or Steve 01424 882222 know, if you would like a lift to any of the events as they can be arranged.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it as for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver