Bric a brac sale and more at St Michael's Church, Worthing

We are holding a sale of various pre-loved items, cakes and many others in aid of the local St Vincent De Paul Society. Please come along and support this worthy cause on Saturday May 17, 2pm to 4.30pm, St Michael's Church, Worthing.

We are the local group of volunteers of the society and help all people that are unable to obtain their furniture, household goods, clothing and emergency food, all free of charge.

We get most furniture from donations but still need to buy the food and a lot of the white goods, mostly cookers.

We also provide food hampers to families at Christmas.

Your support would be greatly appreciated.