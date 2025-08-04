Bridge lessons for all skill levels at The Bognor Club
At our Sudley Road premises we provide training for newcomers to the game, training for those who want to improve their game and bridge sessions for those who want to test their skills.
We extend a very warm welcome to any bridge players who would like to come and play at the club in our Gentle, Friendly or Duplicate sessions. Full list of afternoon and evening sessions and full contact details are on our website: https://www.bridgewebs.com/thebognorclub/
In the next few weeks:
BEGINNERS LESSONS START: 29th SEPTEMBER Contact Sue Baker: 01243 584932
IMPROVERS LESSONS START: 2nd OCTOBER Contact Sue Baker: 01243 584932
Structured learning to help you get to grips with this fascinating game.
We also have a snooker table which is available to both new and existing members. Please call Lesley Simmons on 07900 077454 for more information.