Bridgeham Clinic hosts "Pilates, Pumpkins & Giving Back" event to support Crawley homelessness charity

Bridgeham Clinic is thrilled to announce its upcoming "Pilates, Pumpkins & Giving Back" event on October 23rd, 2025, supporting Crawley Open House.

For over 30 years, Bridgeham Clinic has grown from a home-based practice into an award-winning facility offering a range of services including classical osteopathy, Pilates, acupuncture, massage and more and is a long-term support of Crawley Open House.

On Thursday, October 23rd, at 11am, join the team for a special Pilates class for just £15 per ticket with all money going directly to the local homeless charity. Attendees will not only stretch and strengthen but after the class, enjoy home-made soup and a fresh roll. Spaces are limited, so early booking is encouraged by calling the Bridgeham admin team at 01293 542245.

As well as the Pilates event, Bridgeham Clinic is encouraging anyone attending the clinic in Manor Royal to "Guess the Weight of the Pumpkin" featuring a giant pumpkin kindly donated by Tulley’s Farm.

Jo Strutt & Trevor 'Pumpkin' Strutt at Bridgeham Clinic

Anyone can guess the weight for just £1 a go, each, with a winning prize of a £50 Bridgeham voucher for any Bridgeham classes or treatment sessions, all proceeds will go to Crawley Open House.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Crawley Open House for this event,” said Bridgeham Clinic Director, Jo Strutt. “As a family business rooted in holistic care, we believe true wellness extends beyond the individual to uplift our entire community. Pilates isn’t just about strengthening the body; it’s about building resilience in all forms.”

Bridgeham Clinic Director, Trevor Strutt, continued; “By combining mindful movement with a fun pumpkin challenge, we’re creating an opportunity for everyone to stretch, laugh, and give back in meaningful ways that echo our clinic's journey from broken to brilliant.”

Call to book on 01293 542245 or visit www.bridgehamclinic.com