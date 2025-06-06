Bright Soul Choirs return for a soul-stirring afternoon of Gospel music in Shoreham

Get ready to be uplifted, inspired, and thoroughly entertained as Bright Soul’s Worthing and Brighton Choirs return to the stage for a special afternoon of Soul and Gospel at The Shoreham Centre.

Following the incredible success of their last performance, these choirs have truly blossomed, bringing with them a sound that radiates joy, authenticity, and warmth.

“These choirs have truly blossomed since our last performance! Their singing radiates joy, authenticity, and warmth every single time. It's an absolute pleasure to work with them, and I know they'll bring incredible energy to this show!”

Audiences have described Bright Soul as “enthralling, entertaining, and utterly compelling. " Its unique blend of uplifting harmonies and powerful performances promises a concert that will move hearts and lift spirits.

Bright Soul Summer Showcase

Join us at:

📅 Saturday 12 July 2025

🕒 Doors open at 1:45 PM | Concert begins at 2:00 PM

📍 The Shoreham Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea

🎟️ Tickets: £10 per person | Under 5’s FREE

🍷 Bar available

Tickets for sale: https://brightsoul.co.uk/product-category/bright-soul-concerts/

This event is perfect for all ages and is guaranteed to be an afternoon filled with infectious energy, feel-good vibes, and exceptional vocal talent.

Tickets available now—come celebrate the power of community, music, and soul.