Bright Soul Choirs return for a soul-stirring afternoon of Gospel music in Shoreham
Following the incredible success of their last performance, these choirs have truly blossomed, bringing with them a sound that radiates joy, authenticity, and warmth.
“These choirs have truly blossomed since our last performance! Their singing radiates joy, authenticity, and warmth every single time. It's an absolute pleasure to work with them, and I know they'll bring incredible energy to this show!”
Audiences have described Bright Soul as “enthralling, entertaining, and utterly compelling. " Its unique blend of uplifting harmonies and powerful performances promises a concert that will move hearts and lift spirits.
Join us at:
📅 Saturday 12 July 2025
🕒 Doors open at 1:45 PM | Concert begins at 2:00 PM
📍 The Shoreham Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea
🎟️ Tickets: £10 per person | Under 5’s FREE
🍷 Bar available
Tickets for sale: https://brightsoul.co.uk/product-category/bright-soul-concerts/
This event is perfect for all ages and is guaranteed to be an afternoon filled with infectious energy, feel-good vibes, and exceptional vocal talent.
Tickets available now—come celebrate the power of community, music, and soul.