Brightling Village Hall events and happenings, February 2025

Things are still waking up at Brightling Village Hall. We have our regular yoga classes, all of which, offer you different experiences (for more details see the individual classes). Both our teachers are highly trained and fully insured and all their classes are very sought after so book to ensure a place.

February Yoga classes timetable

Every Monday evening with Francesca

7.00pm – 8.15pm from 3rd February 2025

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Every Wednesday morning with Brenda

9.45am – 11.00am from 5th February

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. Brenda, who is an accomplished Iyengar teacher, gives you a ‘methodical, progressive practice, emphasising detailed correctness and absolute safety’. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices

Every Sunday morning with Francesca.

10.30am – 11.30am from 2nd February 2025.

On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Contact: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Events in February

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday 21st February 7.00pm-8.30pm

Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”. This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH

Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 22551

The Brightling Café will be back 29th March, more details soon.

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH