Brightling Village Hall Happenings

Brightling Village Hall offers you more wonderful opportunities to become the best version of yourself for the New Year.

We have our usual yoga classes with Francesca and Brenda, who teach using different experiences. We are also holding a Sound Bath and a Mini Retreat this month. Book early to ensure a place. The Brightling Café will be back at the end of March.

January Yoga classes timetable

Every Monday evening with Francesca

7pm – 8.15pm from January 6.

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Wednesday mornings with Brenda

9.45am – 11am from January 8.

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices contact: [email protected]

Sunday morning with Francesca.

10.30am – 11.30am from January 12.

These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a beautiful blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)m contact: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Events

Brightling Parish Council Meeting – all are welcome to attend

January 8, 7.30pm – 9.30pm, Brightling Village Hall. TN32 5HH

Mini Retreat: an afternoon of yoga, breathwork and a gong bath.

Saturday, January 11, 2pm – 5pm

Amid the soft glow of candles and twinkling lights, this special afternoon retreat will blend gentle yoga, mindful breathwork, and deep relaxation to help you unwind. Giving you the perfect opportunity to slow down, recharge, and nourish your body, mind and soul ready for the year ahead.

Tea and cake are also served. To book contact: [email protected]

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday, January 17, 7pm-8.30pm

Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”. This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH

Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH