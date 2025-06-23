Brightling Village Hall Happenings

In these challenging times, Brightling Village Hall offers you a chance to step out of the stress and into a relaxing state of mind. We have a Sound Bath, consisting of amazing gongs and beautiful crystal bowls. Also, we have weekly different disciplines of yoga classes and for all abilities. At the end of the month, we also have our welcoming to all, wonderful café.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brightling Café 28th June 10.00-12.00

Call in for coffee, tea and delicious cake made by Judy from ASSELTON CAKES, who will also be selling her homemade savouries and preserves. Bread from JUDGES BAKERY will be available. Thistle Cottage flower farm will also be here this month offering locally grown beautiful flowers. We may also have other local stalls for the foodie. Come along on the day to discover more. And don’t forget, there is always something for children to do as well as the garden to play in if the weather is fine, so bring them along. Everyone is welcome.

If you are you a grower, maker or producer and have something you would like to sell, you are welcome to do so free of charge. No cakes please as that is Judy's domain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thistle Cottage Flower Farm

VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Contact [email protected] for details

July Yoga classes timetable

Every Sunday morning with Francesca.

10.30am – 11.30am 06th – 27th July 2025.

On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Every Monday evening with Francesca

7.00pm – 8.15pm from 07th – 28th 2025

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Every Wednesday morning with Brenda

9.45am – 11.00am 02nd – 23rd July 2025

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. Brenda, who is an accomplished Iyengar teacher, gives you a ‘methodical, progressive practice, emphasising detailed correctness and absolute safety’. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices

Events in July at BVH

Brightling Parish Council Meeting

Wednesday 09th July 7.30pm – 9.30pm

All are welcome to attend this public meeting

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday 18th July 7.00pm-8.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”. This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH

Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

Brightling Café 26th July 10.00-12.00 (more details next month)

If you are you a grower, maker or producer and have something you would like to sell, you are welcome to do so free of charge. No cakes please as that is Judy's domain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Contact [email protected] for details

After July, Brightling Café will return in September. Please check back for updates

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH