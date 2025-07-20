Brightling Village Hall Happenings

Brightling Village Hall is a friendly hub offering you the opportunity to experience the joy of community. Step out of stress and into a relaxing state of mind at our monthly Sound Bath consisting of amazing gongs and beautiful crystal bowls. Also, we have weekly yoga classes for all abilities. Although there is no café in August, we are back in September, all are welcome!

For now, the last Cafe of the summer in Brightling Village Hall: Saturday 26 July 10-12noon.

Pop in for coffee, cake, a chat and support our local growers and producers. There will be the usual lovely local produce for sale. Judy at ASSELTON CAKES will bring her delicious cakes, preserves and savoury treats; JUDGES BAKERY will supply their sour-dough breads; ISABEL will have local venison steaks, sausages and mince and Tara from THISTLE COTTAGE FLOWER FARM will have made up some gorgeous bunches of flowers.

There will be something to occupy the children too and the garden to play in so bring them along.

If you are you a grower, maker or producer and have something you would like to sell, you are welcome to do so free of charge. No cakes please as that is Judy's domain.

VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Contact [email protected] for details

Please note: The next cafe will be on 27th September. Details to follow next month.

We have a summer yoga programme too. Check out the new times below throughout August:

Every Sunday morning with Francesca

10.30am – 11.30am From 03/08/25.

On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Every Monday evening with Francesca

7.00pm – 8.15pm from 04/08/25

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Wednesday morning with Brenda for Iyengar yoga returns next month from10th September 2025.

Event in August at BVH

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday 15th August 7.00pm-8.30pm

Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”. This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH

Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH