Brightling Village Hall Happenings

After a short break over the summer, the lovely Brightling Café with local stall holders is back this Saturday 27th. Brightling Village Hall is a friendly hub, presenting you with the chance to experience of the joy of community. There are a number of opportunities to step out of stress and into a relaxing state of mind including: our monthly Sound Bath consisting of amazing gongs and beautiful crystal bowls also weekly yoga classes for all abilities and offering different experiences.

Brightling Café 27th September 10.00 – 12.00

Call in for coffee, cake and a chat with locals and pick up some treats for the weekend. Judy from Asselton Cakes will be there with cakes and savoury goodies, together with Tara and her fresh and dried bouquets of flowers from Thistle Cottage Flower Farm. Isabel with local venison sausages, steak and mince. If you want to focus on health and wellbeing, there will be a stall this month for second-hand health, nutrition and self-development books plus a few cookbooks too - proceeds going to the Village Hall Fund. There will be something to occupy the children too and the garden to play in so bring them along.

If you are you a grower, maker or producer and have something you would like to sell, you are welcome to do so free of charge. No cakes please as that is Judy's domain.

Community Matters

VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Also remember to book your stall for the very special Christmas Cafe on 29th November. This is always particularly well supported event. Contact [email protected] for more details concerning all thing café.

Classes

Every Sunday morning with Francesca

10.30am – 11.30am

On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Every Monday evening with Francesca

7.00pm – 8.15pm

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Every Wednesday morning with Brenda

9.45am – 11.00am

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. Brenda, who is an accomplished Iyengar teacher, gives you a ‘methodical, progressive practice, emphasising detailed correctness and absolute safety’. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices

Events in October at BVH

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday 17th October 7.00pm-8.30pm

Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”. This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH. £20 per person

Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

Coming up

Brightling Christmas Café 29th November 10.00-12.00

Brightling Christmas Café 29th November 10.00-12.00

Stall holders: remember to book your stall for the very special Christmas Cafe on 29th November. This is always a particularly well supported event and a larger than usual foot fall. BOOK NOW.

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH