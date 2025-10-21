Brightling Village Hall Happenings

Brightling Village Hall hosts a number of opportunities to experience the wonderful local social life. The Brightling Café with stalls is back on 25th October. We also have our regular yoga classes. Look ahead to next month too. Everyone is very welcome, not just Brightlingers.

Brightling Café Saturday 25th October 10.00 – 12.00

Call in for coffee, cake and a chat with locals and pick up some treats for the weekend. Judy from Asselton Cakes will be there with cakes and savoury goodies. We will also have other stalls, so check in with the website to find out more (https://brightling.community)

If you are you a grower, maker or producer and have something you would like to sell, you are welcome to do so free of charge. No cakes please as that is Judy's domain.

Community Matters

VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Also remember to book your stall for the very special Christmas Cafe on 29th November. This is always particularly well supported event. Contact [email protected] for more details concerning all thing café.

Classes

Sunday morning with Francesca Please check with Francesca for dates

10.30am – 11.30am

On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Monday evening with Francesca

7.00pm – 8.15pm Please check with Francesca for dates

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Every Wednesday morning with Brenda

9.45am – 11.00am 05th – 26th November

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. Brenda, who is an accomplished Iyengar teacher, gives you a ‘methodical, progressive practice, emphasising detailed correctness and absolute safety’. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices

Events in November at BVH

Brightling Parish Council Meeting

Wednesday 12th November 7.30pm – 9.00 pm

All are welcome

Brightling Christmas Café 29th November 10.00-12.00

Stall holders: remember to book your stall for the very special Christmas Cafe on 29th November. This is always a particularly well supported event and, a larger than usual foot fall. BOOK NOW.

Interesting upcoming events for December

Wreath Making

Saturday 7th December

2.00pm - 5.00pm

Booking essential: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Winter Solstice Celebration

Saturday 21st December

2.00pm - 5.00pm

Booking essential: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Further information check the Brightling website:

https://brightling.community

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH