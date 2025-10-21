Brightling Village Hall Happenings
Brightling Café Saturday 25th October 10.00 – 12.00
Call in for coffee, cake and a chat with locals and pick up some treats for the weekend. Judy from Asselton Cakes will be there with cakes and savoury goodies. We will also have other stalls, so check in with the website to find out more (https://brightling.community)
If you are you a grower, maker or producer and have something you would like to sell, you are welcome to do so free of charge. No cakes please as that is Judy's domain.
VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Also remember to book your stall for the very special Christmas Cafe on 29th November. This is always particularly well supported event. Contact [email protected] for more details concerning all thing café.
Classes
Sunday morning with Francesca Please check with Francesca for dates
10.30am – 11.30am
On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.
For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)
Contact: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga
Monday evening with Francesca
7.00pm – 8.15pm Please check with Francesca for dates
Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.
Contact: [email protected]
www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga
Every Wednesday morning with Brenda
9.45am – 11.00am 05th – 26th November
In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. Brenda, who is an accomplished Iyengar teacher, gives you a ‘methodical, progressive practice, emphasising detailed correctness and absolute safety’. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.
For booking and prices
Contact: [email protected]
Events in November at BVH
Brightling Parish Council Meeting
Wednesday 12th November 7.30pm – 9.00 pm
All are welcome
Brightling Christmas Café 29th November 10.00-12.00
Interesting upcoming events for December
Wreath Making
Saturday 7th December
2.00pm - 5.00pm
Booking essential: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga
Winter Solstice Celebration
Saturday 21st December
2.00pm - 5.00pm
Booking essential: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga
Further information check the Brightling website:
https://brightling.community
Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.
For all bookings and enquiries:
Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm
Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0
Brightling Village Hall
Brightling
East Sussex TN32 5HH