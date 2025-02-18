Brighton and Hove to Remember Ukraine's Fallen at Memorial Day Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Hove will come together to honour the victims of the war in Ukraine at a special memorial event later this month. Stand for Ukraine Brighton and Hove are organising the commemoration, which will take place on Sunday, 23 February, at Brighton Unitarian Church on New Road.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. with speeches by community and city leaders, music, and a moment of silence to remember the ongoing conflict and the lives lost. Organisers are hoping for a strong turnout from the local community to show solidarity with Ukraine.

"We believe it's vital to remember those who have been affected by this terrible war," said Kira Makohon, Chair of Stand For Ukraine Brighton and Hove. "This event is a chance for everyone in Brighton and Hove to come together, show their support, and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

Following the service at the Unitarian Church, a candle-lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. near the Post-1945 Casualties Stone at the Brighton War Memorial. This will provide a further opportunity for reflection and remembrance.

Stand for Ukraine Brighton and Hove is a local group dedicated to supporting Ukrainians affected by the war. They are encouraging residents to attend the memorial event and learn more about the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 23 February 2025Time: 4 p.m. (Memorial Service), 5:30 p.m. (Candle-lighting Ceremony)Location: Brighton Unitarian Church, New Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1UF (Memorial Service), Post-1945 Casualties Stone, Brighton War Memorial (Candle-lighting Ceremony)Members of the public are welcome to attend both events.