Brighton architecture students reimagine Newhaven and Dieppe for a changing climate

Work by Harry Wesley

Architecture students from the University of Brighton are showcasing their innovative design proposals for Newhaven and Dieppe in a free exhibition exploring architecture’s role in tackling the climate crisis.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focusing on Newhaven and Dieppe – two coastal towns linked by a ferry for over 200 years – the exhibition showcases MA Architecture (MArch) students' response to the question of how design can connect people, place, and ecology. Their projects look at how familiar environments can adapt to the challenges of climate change, working with communities to build a more sustainable and socially just future.

The exhibition, at the Marine Workshops in Newhaven, is part of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Newhaven–Dieppe ferry link and highlights the historic and cultural connection between the two port towns, including their shared ambitions for sustainable regeneration and community-led design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students’ projects range from reimagining old industrial buildings as creative community workshops to designing floating spaces that bring people closer to the water and reviving the high street as a cultural landmark in Newhaven.

Work by Alfie Richards

Each one looks at how we can live in harmony with the planet – repairing what’s been lost, rethinking how we build, and rediscovering our connection with nature. Together, they show how good design can make everyday life more sustainable, social, and hopeful.

Zoe Li, Architecture RIBA Part 2 MArch student, said: "Exhibiting my work has been an incredible experience. It’s one thing to develop ideas in the studio but seeing them on display and sharing them with the public gives them a new life. I hope my project can spark conversations about how architecture can enable sustainable, community-driven change."

Harry Wesley, Architecture RIBA Part 2 MArch student, said: “Designing with timber made me think differently about value. What we already have can be the start of something new – both for places and for people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Baker-Brown, Course Leader and Principal Lecturer at the University of Brighton’s School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering, said: “At the University of Brighton, we are committed to nurturing designers who think beyond buildings – shaping sustainable, regenerative solutions that have real impact locally and globally.

"Our students’ work shows how architecture can respond creatively to the climate emergency while supporting communities and restoring the natural environment.”

The exhibition opened with a Private View on October 16 and will remain on display from 23–26 October. The exhibition is free and open to the public daily from 10am–4pm.