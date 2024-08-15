Brighton Art Fair celebrates 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton Art Fair opens this September in the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange with a special edition to celebrate twenty years of promoting artists in the city.

Twenty years ago four friends spent a long afternoon in a pub discussing ways they could promote the city's artists who were prolific and talented, but at the time, had few exhibition opportunities.

Eventually they thought up the concept of Brighton Art Fair with stands for artists in a prestigious location and a wide marketing campaign.

Jon Tutton booked the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange and his partner artist Sarah Young designed a poster. The first fair was, thankfully, a huge success as Sussex residents came out in force to support the city's artists and buy beautiful works of art for their homes.

Some of artist Sarah Young's original posters for Brighton Art Fair.

Twenty years later, Jon Tutton and Sarah Young have organised hundreds of events for artists in Brighton and London (at Fulham Palace, Marylebone, Bloomsbury, Islington and Canary Wharf). In addition, they run MADE London and MADE Brighton, two fairs for designer-makers, and Atelier beside the Sea, a permanent gallery, studio and shop on the Brighton seafront which they set up in 2021.

Co-founder Sarah Young is recognised widely for her printmaking, painting, craft and illustration, which has appeared in best-selling books. Young’s distinctive poster designs for Brighton Art Fair followed a sprightly character MM L’Art, skipping away delightedly with her multiple shopping bags filled with art. Each year the poster showed her leaving in a different form of transport, from a bicycle to a submarine and a whale.

Jon says: "Brighton Art Fair is where we started and has a special place right in the heart of our company. We are knocked out by the beauty of the restoration at Brighton Dome Corn Exchange and delighted to be back for, what promises to be, a spectacular 20th anniversary edition in 2024.”

Over the weekend September 19-22, visitors can explore a spacious display of contemporary art by over 100 artists, artist collectives, studios and galleries, are showing painting, printmaking, photography, 3D, mixed media and digital mediums in a price range from £50 to £5000.

All the works are vetted to ensure that only the latest and best is on display.