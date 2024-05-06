Brighton artist’s portrait of seagulls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tony's exhibition ‘Brighton’s Edge’ has just gone up in the public facing Window Gallery of the Phoenix Arts Space opposite St Peter’s church on the Level. It features a number of local Sussex scenes together with paintings from his travels as far afield as Madeira.

Tony is a regular feature on the beaches of Brighton and Hove rain or shine (occasionally snow) as he paints outside in all weathers. He has spent much of his winter painting on the ski slopes of the Alps and the Pyrenees but his painting exploits have taken him to the Caribbean beaches of Curacao and the pyramids of Cairo.

"I’m starting to look quite weather beaten these days’ says Tony. ‘All my clothes have paint on them and all my tools and easel are starting to look severely knocked about."

Chip Thief. Oil on canvas.

Despite these practical considerations The 13 paintings hanging at the Phoenix portray a deep affection for his subject.

"The lighting has to come first. The strangest things can hook me when I’m deciding what to paint. It might be the sun on a roof or a road sweeper. I will go to a place to paint a specific scene and then nearly always end up facing the other way when I’ve seen what the light and weather are doing."

Brighton’s Edge is currently on display until June 2, from Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm.