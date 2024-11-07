Brighton artists solo exhibition explores the emotional landscape of home, ageing and memory.

Helm Gallery is thrilled to announce, ‘When I Went Home’, the solo exhibition of Brighton artist Andy Doig.

In a captivating blend of artistic vision and personal narrative, Doig, known for his immersive light sculptures, invites you to explore what going home means to you; drawing on his experience looking after and living with his mother for four months earlier this year.

A contemporary artist specialising in this delicate medium, Doig cut his teeth in glass bending at the British School of Neon in 1992 where he launched his career in West End musicals, television, and independent film.

The creatively led commissions and ethos of building everything in-house began to focus and distil Doig’s vocation as a neon artist.

Andy Doig, When I Went Home, solo exhibition at Helm Gallery, 8 November - 8 December 2024

Doig said: “Understanding the whole process of creating neon is part of the art for me. I love working with glass; it now seems to be second nature. I’m beguiled by the history of neon making, so I maintain the traditional techniques, and twist them to fit the future. I also get excited installing neon – in a gallery space or abandoned warehouse, it’s part of my hands-on approach.”

Doig ran a light gallery, 32 Upper North Street, that was viewed by the public through a window with ever-changing installations. Doig said: “It was purely to stumble across.” His ‘Room Full of Laughter’ drew in people worldwide.

Doig has called Brighton home for decades, establishing his neon studio in 1995 nestled under the arches on the seafront. Finding fresh ideas from his surroundings, journeys and personal encounters, Doig’s art is always connected to his heart. Doig’s studio is a treasure trove of curiosities and craftsmanship where he creates limited-edition neon artworks and hosts a Neon School.

Doig’s exhibition at Helm Gallery offers a poignant look back at precious moments he shared with his elderly mother and her advancing dementia before she transitioned to a care home.

This experience stirred powerful emotions and memories, revealing how our relationships with both physical and emotional spaces evolve. Themes of ‘physical space’ and ‘home’ intertwine with the emotional landscape formed by memories, familial dynamics, and the complexities of ageing. Doig aims to capture this interplay and its impact on our experiences of what home can mean.

Utilising his 91-year-old mother’s words in vibrant neon, Doig presents sculptural anecdotes suspended in Helm’s darkened gallery space. Though deeply personal, the exhibition remains empathetic, thoughtful, and often humorous. Doig’s mother’s words frame the narrative, illuminated in neon, creating a dialogue between her thoughts and Doig’s reflections.

One sculpture, ‘Is this my home’, poignantly addresses the emotional weight of having to leave your home without a choice. ‘What have you done’ touches on guilt, while others like ‘Why are we not married’ evoke gentle humour, highlighting the importance of pride and dignity in the ageing process.

Doig said: “I wanted to emphasise empathy throughout the show and focus less on the concept of home itself but more on the shared experiences and emotions tied to that place.” Amidst the evocative neon utterance, visitors will encounter neon boxes representing the process of sorting through one’s life.

Neon has long been a part of our physical environment, from brightly lit shop signs to atmospheric interiors. In ‘When I Went Home’, however, the medium reveals its softer side, capturing tender, nostalgic, and sometimes bittersweet moments with his mother.

Doig reflects: “You throw all your personality into the glass – it’s sculpture, and you leave your impression. Embracing imperfections is okay; it takes you away from rigidity,” … “Understanding the whole process is part of the art form for me. I love working with glass; it now seems to be second nature.

"I’m captivated by the history of neon making, so I maintain traditional techniques while adapting them for the future. I’m excited about installing neon in difficult spaces, as it’s part of my hands-on approach.”

