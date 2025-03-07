Brighton comedian Stefania Licari celebrating women’s strength at Fringe

AS the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8, what better time for Brighton based comedian Stefania Licari to champion female voices and challenge conventions.

The stand-up comedian, intensive care doctor, and ultra-marathon runner has just announced dates at the Brighton Fringe this May.

Stefania’s latest hour of comedy, Trust Me, I’m A Comedian, runs at the Caroline of Brunswick from May 16-17 at 24, is more than just laughs and a rallying call to resilience, endurance and rewriting the rules.

Drawing from her own gruelling 160-mile, non-stop ultra-marathon across the Sahara, Stefania uses the journey to relate the challenges faced by women, migrants, and female comedians alike.

“The ultra-marathon is a metaphor for the various stages in my life,” says the Italian-born comic.

“The moral of the story is not to give up, as you never know how close you are to the finish line. That message is especially important with International Women’s Day this month, and I hope it inspires others to strive for equality and empowerment.”

With her sharp wit and personal anecdotes, Stefania takes audiences on a whirlwind journey through immigration, religion, and the experience of being a woman in 2025, where, as she wryly observes, “Ultimately, there’s still a lot to change for women.”

Breaking free from expectations, Stefania has faced and conquered countless hurdles, both on stage and off. But despite the challenges, Stefania remains optimistic: “It’s a fantastic time to be a female comedian and a migrant. UK audiences are smart, contemporary, and receptive to new voices. The greatest privilege is to have a voice—and that people will listen to your stories. That matters to me a lot, especially as a woman and a migrant.”

Stefania added: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be performing for a home crowd at Brighton Fringe! There's something so special about sharing laughter with an audience that feels like family and that have been so supportive.”

Trust Me, I’m A Comedian is a celebration of perseverance, humour, and the power of storytelling. Join Stefania Licari for an unmissable evening of laughter, inspiration, and a reminder that the finish line is always closer than you think.

: For more information, please visit stefanialicari.com or brightonfringe.org