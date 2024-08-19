Brighton Fetish Week: Sussex's largest fetish event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton Fetish Week is set to take over St James Street from Saturday, August 24 to Saturday, August 31.

This exciting event promises to be the largest fetish gathering in Sussex with over 35 events.

Brighton Fetish Week is proud to be an inclusive event where everyone is welcome regardless of experience level, background, sexuality or gender identity. Whether you're an experienced kinkster or new to fetish, this week-long celebration offers a supportive and sumptuous environment where safety (and fun!) is a top priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 35 events scheduled throughout the week, there will be something for everyone. The line-up includes club nights, socials, cabaret performances, and interactive games, ensuring that attendees can enjoy a variety of unique and engaging activities. Notable performers include Cherry Bomb, Sabrina Jade and Letitia Delish.

Brighton Fetish Week.

Most of these events are free, with the hope of making Brighton Fetish Week accessible to all, including wheelchair accessible venues.

“We are thrilled to bring Brighton Fetish Week to life after working on the idea for two years,” says the festival director, Ethan Rickards.

“Our goal is to create a safe, welcoming and social space, where people can openly discuss their fetishes and kinks. Brighton has always been known for its open-minded community, and we believe that the community needs more opportunities to connect."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headline venue, Centre Stage, said: “Centre stage is so excited to be the headline venue sponsor for Brighton Fetish Week. This is the first time a concerted and focused event has been put together over the course of seven days for all sections of the fetish community, male, female, LGBTQI+ and we can’t wait to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, the festival's main sponsor MR. Riegillio, said: “We are extremely happy to support Brighton Fetish Week!

“MR. Riegillio's goal is to bring people together, to let people be themselves, to respect people and to be able to live out their fetish. And we're confident that the first edition of Brighton Fetish Week would do the same. Together we are strong and Fetish is a part of Pride to be proud of.”

Brighton Fetish Week will take place over 10 venues within Brighton.

Highlights of the week include:

Club Nights : Party hard with DILF, Den’s Sportswear Club Night and at the Bulldog, featuring top DJs and performers.

: Party hard with DILF, Den’s Sportswear Club Night and at the Bulldog, featuring top DJs and performers. Socials : Meet and connect with like-minded individuals in a safe venue, where

: Meet and connect with like-minded individuals in a safe venue, where fetish-wear is encouraged.

Cabaret : Enjoy a huge range of talent from curated artists, celebrating their identity on stage.

: Enjoy a huge range of talent from curated artists, celebrating their identity on stage. Games: Get to know other fetish enthusiasts at quizzes and bingo.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit our website or follow us on social media.

@BrightonFetishWeek