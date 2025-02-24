Brighton gig debut for heavy rockers who toured Europe

A world-renowned heavy rock band is set to play in Brighton next month alongside some of the Sussex's most exciting upcoming rock metal acts.

Black Orchid Empire, a rock band famous for their captivating blend of heavy and melodic soundscapes, has made a mark through extensive touring across Europe and the UK.

The band has shared the stage with notable acts like Skunk Anasie, and (Hed) P.E, while also performing at festivals such as Download, and Planet Rockstock. Their singles have been praised by from Loudwire, Metal Hammer, Metal Injection, and Distorted Sound Magazine. Black Orchid Empire's latest single, Angelfire, released under their new label Year of the Rat, is already gaining attention on Spotify's All New Metal playlist.

They will make their highly anticipated Brighton debut at Daltons on March 8 alongside local bands Wrex, Bones Ate Arfa, CHVPTERS and Sypha, as part of their wide UK tour.

Paul Visser, lead singer and guitarist of Black Orchid Empire, said: “We've toured all over Europe but Brighton really is the place to be for rock music. The local scene here has always been incredible, and it will be even more special to share the stage with such talented Brighton bands.

“Our fans are fantastic, they go hard at every gig and Brighton will be no different, we're expecting a crazy night. Don’t miss it!”

The best of Brighton

Black Orchid Empire will be joined by Wrex, a dynamic local duo inspired by bands like While She Sleeps, Faithless, and Linkin’ Park. Having been featured in Distorted Sound Magazine and Darkus Magazine, their song Heaven’s Gate earned a nomination in Metal Hammer 2024’s best metal songs list.

Bones Ate Arfa, a psychedelic street punk and desert rock band, has made a significant impact on the UK's southern gig circuit within two years. Their songs has been featured on BBC Radio 6, Radio X, Dork, Clash, Earmilk, and Louder Than War. The band has garnered recognition online from artists such as Muse, Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), and Isaac Holman (SOFT PLAY).

CHVPTERS, the rising stars in the metal scene, have rapidly gained momentum since their debut single release, receiving their first BBC Introducing play within days. Since then, they've shared stages with renowned bands like Knife Bride and Kid Bookie.

Completing the lineup is Bloodstock M2TM 2024 finalist Sypha, an energetic heavy rock band that expertly fuses metal, rock, blues, and punk influences into their unique sound. Having graced iconic Brighton venues like Concorde 2, Patterns, and Chalk, Sypha is gearing up for their UK Tour later this year.

Limited tickets are currently available on Gigantic & SeeTickets. Search for 'Black Orchid Empire.'

The event has been organised by Platform ’96, a one-person start-up revolutionising the music scene by providing a Launchpad for emerging artists. With a hands-on approach, Platform ’96 is rapidly gaining trust in London and Brighton, expanding to new horizons. Since its launch, they’ve organised successful gigs in iconic venues like The Black Heart, The Water Rats, and a sold-out event at Hope & Anchor. Their initiative gained national and international recognition when organising the London debut of Theodor Andrei, Romania’s Eurovision 2023 representative. Their involvement in the Brighton leg of Black Orchid Empire’s wide UK Tour will set the stage for an unforgettable 2025 in promoting upcoming bands.

1 . Contributed CHVPTERS Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sypha Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Bones Ate Arfa Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Wrex Photo: Submitted