Brighton & Hove Tree Festival 2024

The first Brighton & Hove Tree Festival will take place over two weekends in May 2024.
By Sheena CampbellContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:17 GMT
The event will be held on May 11 and 12 and 18 and 19.

Offering a host of free events for everyone to enjoy, it will raise awareness of the immense value of the city’s trees.

There will be a packed programme which includes walking tours, pollinator workshops for kids, music and poetry.

Plus, there are events running throughout May including tree trails and a I Love This Tree Because photography competition.

The festival is being organised by a team of volunteers, supported by CPRE Sussex.

Find out more at cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival