Brighton & Hove Tree Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will be held on May 11 and 12 and 18 and 19.

Offering a host of free events for everyone to enjoy, it will raise awareness of the immense value of the city’s trees.

There will be a packed programme which includes walking tours, pollinator workshops for kids, music and poetry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rare elms in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival is being organised by a team of volunteers, supported by CPRE Sussex.