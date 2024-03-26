Brighton & Hove Tree Festival 2024
The first Brighton & Hove Tree Festival will take place over two weekends in May 2024.
The event will be held on May 11 and 12 and 18 and 19.
Offering a host of free events for everyone to enjoy, it will raise awareness of the immense value of the city’s trees.
There will be a packed programme which includes walking tours, pollinator workshops for kids, music and poetry.
Plus, there are events running throughout May including tree trails and a I Love This Tree Because photography competition.
The festival is being organised by a team of volunteers, supported by CPRE Sussex.
Find out more at cpresussex.org.uk/tree-festival