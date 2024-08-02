Brighton Legal Walk returns this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual fundraising event, which unites the City's legal profession to come together and raise vital funds for free legal advice charities in Brighton & Hove. Last year, almost £7,000 was raised for BHT Sussex, Citizens Advice Brighton & Hove, Possability People and Money Advice Plus, who tirelessly support the local community.

Lawyers and colleagues from Brighton are getting together to raise money for local free legal advice agencies in Brighton & Hove. The Legal Walk, returning for the 10th year, will take place on Wednesday 11 September.

The 10km walk will welcome fundraisers from across the legal profession and anyone else who wants to support fair access to justice for all. Fundraisers are hoping to beat last year's total of over £6,500,which will go towards vital free legal advice agencies such as BHT Sussex, Citizens Advice Brighton & Hove, Possability People, and Money Advice Plus who work tirelessly to support their local community.

How to join the Walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Legal Walkers gather before their 10km sponsored walk

The Walk will begin at the Magistrates Court, on Edward Street, and finish with a drink’s reception at the Citizens Advice Brighton & Hove office on Tisbury Road, near the seafront. The Walk commences at 5:00pm and fundraisers can join in as groups or individuals. Everyone is welcome!

Last year, the Walk welcomed law firms, barristers’ chambers, courts, law schools and those associated with the law industry to enjoy the natural beauty of Brighton whilst walking alongside the local community, all in the name of access to justice.

Why we walk

Bob Nightingale MBE, founder of LLST says: "We have faced many challenging years and unfortunately the struggle continues, therefore it is more crucial than ever to unite and raise funds for local advice agencies. The Brighton Legal Walk is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in support of access to justice while also enjoying ourselves. LLST remains dedicated to assisting these local advice agencies through events like this."

"Many in our community are struggling with domestic violence, unemployment, homelessness, debt and many other issues. They rely on the support of free legal advice agencies to help resolve these challenges. By walking with us, you are making a tangible difference. You are helping to ensure that everyone has access to justice, regardless of their financial situation. Together, we can transform lives and create a fairer, more just community.”

Julie’s Story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie's journey with Brighton’s advice agencies, highlights the importance of ensuring access to justice and representation for people who need it most. Arriving in October 2016 after a relationship breakdown left her homeless, Julie found solace in the staff's unwavering support. This helped her confront past struggles with self-harm, depression, and isolation, and envision a brighter future. Initially, she found it hard to socialise but gradually engaged in client meetings, boosting her self-esteem.

A new relationship helped her overcome social anxieties, but her pregnancy brought new challenges. Despite crucial support, Julie struggled with living conditions and an abusive relationship. After bravely disclosing the abuse and separating from her partner, she began caring for her home and socialising more. With ongoing support, her baby thrived, and she strengthened family ties. Now in a new supportive relationship, Julie continues to progress, demonstrating how dedicated support can transform lives and offer hope.

Fundraising efforts by the Brighton legal walkers helps to pay for this work, assisting their local community and supporting fair access to justice.

You can sign up to the Brighton Legal Walk and find more information on our website.