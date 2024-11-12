Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust seeks prize donations for popular tombola at Hove Christmas Craft Fair

The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust (BRGT) is excited to announce its return to the Hove Greyhound Stadium for the annual Hove Christmas Craft Fair on Sunday, December 1st, from 12pm to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event marks the third year that BRGT will host its popular tombola stall, an essential fundraiser that directly supports their mission to rehome retired racing greyhounds.

Founded to provide a better future for retired greyhounds, BRGT works tirelessly to find these gentle, loyal dogs a second chance at life with caring families. Often, these animals have spent years racing and have had limited exposure to life outside the track. BRGT’s kennels at New House Farm in Twineham provide a temporary home where the greyhounds are nurtured, socialised, and prepared for adoption, giving them the opportunity to transition into loving households. The proceeds from the tombola stall at the Christmas Craft Fair have been an important source of funds for the past two years, making a significant difference in BRGT's ability to care for and rehome these deserving animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the tombola has become a much-anticipated feature of the fair, its success depends on the generosity of the community. BRGT is asking residents and local businesses to kindly donate prizes to make the stall a hit again this year. Donations of bottles, jars, canned goods, chocolates, sweets, toys, and any unwanted gifts are warmly welcomed and will be used to create exciting prizes for the tombola. Every donated item contributes to drawing more visitors, ultimately helping raise funds for the greyhounds’ care and adoption services.

Baley - 4 year old female desperate to find her forever sofa.

Donations can be dropped off at the BRGT kennels at New House Farm, Twineham, RH17 5NP, any day between 10:30 am and 2pm. Those interested in helping or learning more about the charity can call 07704 982140 or email [email protected] for further details.

This year’s fair promises festive cheer, unique crafts, and fun activities, with BRGT’s tombola stall as one of the highlights. The Trust thanks everyone in advance for their support and looks forward to another successful event. All proceeds will go toward finding retired greyhounds the homes they deserve. Join us at the Hove Christmas Craft Fair to make a difference and celebrate the run up to Christmas.