Brighton Rock film night

Step back in time to the Brighton of the 1930s at a film night showing of the original Brighton Rock at the All Saints Centre in Lewes Friday 1 September, doors open 7pm. The award winning 1947 film of Graham Green’s 1930s novel about Pinky Brown and his gangster mob was filmed largely out and about in Brighton. The showing will include an interval where pies (selection of meat or vegetable) will be served with peas. Tickets priced £15 are available from the Lewes Tourist information Centre 01273 483448.