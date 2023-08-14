BREAKING
Brighton Rock film night

Step back in time to the Brighton of the 1930s at a film night showing of the original Brighton Rock at the All Saints Centre in Lewes Friday 1 September, doors open 7pm. The award winning 1947 film of Graham Green’s 1930s novel about Pinky Brown and his gangster mob was filmed largely out and about in Brighton. The showing will include an interval where pies (selection of meat or vegetable) will be served with peas. Tickets priced £15 are available from the Lewes Tourist information Centre 01273 483448.
By Debby MatthewsContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

“The film of Brighton Rock features the Palace Pier, Brighton station and corners of Brighton as they looked just after the war. An extremely young Richard Attenborough provides a suitably brooding presence as the gang leader” says Debby Matthews organiser of the evening “no obligation, but feel free to come along dressed for the 1930s if you wish.”

Razor wielding thugs led by Charles Sabini, a gangster from Little Italy in London who took up permanent residence in the Grand Hotel, were involved in racketeering at Brighton racecourse between the wars. Graham Green used them as his backdrop in this story of good and evil.

