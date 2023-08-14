Brighton Rock film night

“The film of Brighton Rock features the Palace Pier, Brighton station and corners of Brighton as they looked just after the war. An extremely young Richard Attenborough provides a suitably brooding presence as the gang leader” says Debby Matthews organiser of the evening “no obligation, but feel free to come along dressed for the 1930s if you wish.”
Razor wielding thugs led by Charles Sabini, a gangster from Little Italy in London who took up permanent residence in the Grand Hotel, were involved in racketeering at Brighton racecourse between the wars. Graham Green used them as his backdrop in this story of good and evil.