Brighton samba band celebrates 25 years with seafront spectacular

Brighton's iconic seafront will transform into a vibrant celebration of rhythm and community on Saturday, June 7th, as beloved local samba band Barulho marks its 25th anniversary with 'Carnaval de Barulho' (Carnival of Noise).

The free event begins with a colourful parade from Hove Lawns at 1pm, leading to the main performances by the West Pier at 1:30pm. The show will open with a powerful collaborative piece featuring approximately 300 drummers playing together. Over 60 current Barulho members will reunite with more than 50 former players, alongside five other local bands including Carnival Collective and Varndean School, plus the Rosaria Gracia dance troupe.

The event represents a significant milestone for Brighton's vibrant samba scene, which has flourished since the groundbreaking "Beating Time" event in 2000. Supported by Arts Council funding and a community crowdfunder, Carnaval de Barulho has also partnered with Brighton MET College students who have designed special costume accessories for the performances.

This anniversary celebration isn't just for samba enthusiasts but for everyone who appreciates Brighton's unique cultural landscape. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to join the festivities, whether by following the parade from Hove Lawns or gathering by the West Pier for the main performance. The event promises to be a highlight of Brighton's summer calendar and a testament to the power of community music-making.

Becky Rush, Carnaval de Barulho organising committee member, said:

"For 25 years, Barulho has been at the heartbeat of Brighton's biggest celebrations. From Burning the Clocks to Trans Pride, we've been part of what makes Brighton's cultural scene so special. Carnaval de Barulho is our way of bringing together not just our past and present members, but the entire samba community that has supported us on this incredible journey.

“We invite everyone to come experience the joy and energy that has kept Barulho going strong for 25 years. Join us for this once-in-a-generation gathering and be part of Brighton's musical history."

For more information about the event, visit barulho.co.uk/25

