Brighton walkers urged to take part in international event
Along with 59 other towns in 22 countries (currently) we will do a short walk in central Brighton, followed by tea at a local cafe.
The event continues the joyful practice in the spirit of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, who was particularly fond of walking meditation. T
he theme is 'Simplicity' - walking simply, free from worry and regret, is a great happiness, walking together is a gift to ourselves.
The International Walking Meditation initiative originates in Germany.
https://www.achtsame-wirtschaft.de/international-walking-meditation-2024.html
Meet at 10.45am at the centre of The Level, behind the Open Market, to begin to walk at 11am. All welcome!