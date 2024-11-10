Brighton walkers urged to take part in international event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 30 November at 11am, Brighton will take part in the International Walking Meditation 2024.

Along with 59 other towns in 22 countries (currently) we will do a short walk in central Brighton, followed by tea at a local cafe.

The event continues the joyful practice in the spirit of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, who was particularly fond of walking meditation. T

he theme is 'Simplicity' - walking simply, free from worry and regret, is a great happiness, walking together is a gift to ourselves.

Thich Nhat Hanh

The International Walking Meditation initiative originates in Germany.

https://www.achtsame-wirtschaft.de/international-walking-meditation-2024.html

Meet at 10.45am at the centre of The Level, behind the Open Market, to begin to walk at 11am. All welcome!