Brighton walkers urged to take part in international event

By Andy Baldwin
Contributor
Published 10th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
On Saturday 30 November at 11am, Brighton will take part in the International Walking Meditation 2024.

Along with 59 other towns in 22 countries (currently) we will do a short walk in central Brighton, followed by tea at a local cafe.

The event continues the joyful practice in the spirit of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, who was particularly fond of walking meditation. T

he theme is 'Simplicity' - walking simply, free from worry and regret, is a great happiness, walking together is a gift to ourselves.

Thich Nhat HanhThich Nhat Hanh
Thich Nhat Hanh

The International Walking Meditation initiative originates in Germany.

https://www.achtsame-wirtschaft.de/international-walking-meditation-2024.html

Meet at 10.45am at the centre of The Level, behind the Open Market, to begin to walk at 11am. All welcome!

