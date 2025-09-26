Brighton wellness festival announces 'The BWF Summit'

Saturday 4th October 2025 | Platf9rm, Hove, BN3 2AF

Brighton Wellness Festival (BWF), the UK’s newest celebration of radical, inclusive wellbeing, is proud to announce The BWF Summit — a flagship programme for wellness professionals, changemakers and curious minds exploring the future of wellbeing. The Summit will bring together the UK’s most influential and inquisitive minds in wellness.

Taking place during the inaugural festival from 1st–8th October 2025, The Summit will feature immersive talks, expert panels, and workshops across mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional health. It offers a unique space for connection, collaboration, and inspiration with leaders in holistic practice, public health, and sustainable living.

The Summit takes place Saturday 4th October 2025, 08.30 – 18.00 at Platf9rm, Hove, BN3 2AF and includes:

The Summit at Brighton Wellness Festival

A full-day immersive experience

5 honest, energising panel conversations

12 workshops, practices and provocations

7 community led market stalls

A complimentary breakfast bite

Complimentary refreshments by Pop Culture Kombucha

Secure tickets and the programme at: brightonwellnessfestival.co.uk/the-bwf-summit

“Whilst the wider Festival programme is a celebration of holistic health, the BWF Summit is about exploring what it really means to be well in 2025,” says founder Natasha Jackson. “We're bringing together voices from all backgrounds and modalities, to reclaim and redefine the capitalist narrative of wellness.”

Key highlights include:

Old Medicines for Modern Wounds: What Did the West Forget that We Need to Remember? Through story, movement and ancient wisdom, explore why the return to our ancestors' wisdom is needed more than ever. Hosted by Gemma Brady, Founder of Sister Stories and facilitator, writer and storyteller; John Scaife: Ritualist, storyteller and diviner; Lorina Ventura, Senior Psychosomatic Therapist and Mental Health in Education practitioner; and Matt Jones: Shamanic practitioner and co-founder of Full Circle Healing.

Through story, movement and ancient wisdom, explore why the return to our ancestors' wisdom is needed more than ever. Hosted by Gemma Brady, Founder of Sister Stories and facilitator, writer and storyteller; John Scaife: Ritualist, storyteller and diviner; Lorina Ventura, Senior Psychosomatic Therapist and Mental Health in Education practitioner; and Matt Jones: Shamanic practitioner and co-founder of Full Circle Healing. Tactile Sound: A Vibroacoustic Bench Set to Revolutionise Therapy: Enhance your therapeutic practice with the vibroacoustic tactile sound bench, a new innovation by Anderson Acoustics. This bench combines cutting-edge audio technology with the natural resonance of live edge wood, making it an ideal complement to sound therapy, deep listening therapy, and breathwork. Anderson Acoustics provides consultancy in acoustics, vibration, and air quality management, delivering expert services across the airport, construction, environmental, schools, and building acoustics sectors.

It’s All Connected: How Can We Move Beyond Personal Healing to Collective Care? A big picture discussion on modern life and what it means to be well. We are living in a time when climate collapse, political division, systemic inequality, and the relentless pace of modern life are colliding in what many call the “polycrisis.” As a result, despite a boom in wellness sales, we’ve never been sicker. Hosted by Megan Cooper, Trauma-Informed Therapist; Kaia Allen-Bevan: Multi-Award-Winning Activist, Founder of YouthTheGap & Director at Edge Of Difference;’ Dr. Gemma Houldey: Wellness and social justice expert; and Matt Bagwell: CMO of Deep Green Energy.

A big picture discussion on modern life and what it means to be well. We are living in a time when climate collapse, political division, systemic inequality, and the relentless pace of modern life are colliding in what many call the “polycrisis.” As a result, despite a boom in wellness sales, we’ve never been sicker. Hosted by Megan Cooper, Trauma-Informed Therapist; Kaia Allen-Bevan: Multi-Award-Winning Activist, Founder of YouthTheGap & Director at Edge Of Difference;’ Dr. Gemma Houldey: Wellness and social justice expert; and Matt Bagwell: CMO of Deep Green Energy. The Evolving Mind: What's the Latest Research in Healing, Awareness and Neurodiversity? Explore the breakthroughs at the intersection of science, consciousness, and diverse ways of experiencing the world. We are in the midst of an exciting time in how we scientifically understand the mind, the body, and what it means to heal. Speakers include: - Laura Phelan ‘Neuro spicy’ Coach, Dr Sandeep Singh-Dernevik: Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist & Founder of the Autism ADHD Centre; Oli Genn-Bash: Mycology Consultant; Liz Lilley: Psychotherapist, Breathwork Facilitator and Psychedelic Therapist.

Matcha Magic: Whisk & Taste workshop by Bird & Blend Tea Co.Dive into the world of matcha & unlock its secrets in this hands-on workshop. Learn about the history, ceremonial preparation & amazing health benefits of this increasingly popular green tea powder. Hosted by Bird & Blend Tea Co., an eco-conscious, independent, and award-winning tea company on a mission to spread happiness and reimagine tea.

Brighton is set to become the UK’s new capital of holistic health as it welcomes the inaugural Brighton Wellness Festival — a bold, community-powered celebration of radical, inclusive wellbeing. Taking place from 1st to 8th October 2025, this brand-new festival brings together local voices, expert practitioners, and pioneering wellness brands to offer an authentic alternative to the commercialised wellness industry.

Brighton Wellness Festival is not just an event — it is a movement. Rooted in the city’s culture of care and creativity, BWF aims to redefine wellness as a public good, not a private luxury.

Created by a collective of wellness practitioners, public health experts and community leaders, BWF is a purpose-led initiative that aims to position Brighton as the Home of Collective, Inclusive Wellness.