Brighton’s Beach Volleyball Tournament returns to raise funds for homeless charity Off The Fence

Brighton marketing agency and B Corp Seed’s Annual Charity Volleyball Tournament is back on Friday, August 1, promising a fun-filled afternoon of competition, community, and sandy serves, all in support of local homelessness charity Off the Fence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at Yellowave on Madeira Dr in Brighton from 4:30pm, the event invites local businesses to get involved by entering company teams. A donation of £500 per team includes tournament entry for eight players (six players plus two subs), a post-match BBQ, and a free drink to toast the winners.

All proceeds will go directly to Off The Fence, a Brighton-based charity working tirelessly to support the city’s homeless and vulnerably housed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has genuinely become one of our favourite days of the year,” said Lauren Morley, event organiser and Senior Specialist at Seed. “It’s such a great chance to meet other local businesses, and honestly, what’s better than being on the beach, in the sunshine, with a bit of friendly competition thrown in? Last year we raised over £5,000, and we’re hoping to smash that total this time.

Seed founders Nick Smith and Robin Bush

The tournament isn’t just about the sport. Attendees can also look forward to a charity raffle with brilliant prizes donated by a range of generous local sponsors. Confirmed supporters so far include:

Last year’s event was featured in local media and saw teams from across Brighton and Sussex come together to smash their fundraising target.

Think your team has what it takes to rule the sand? Businesses can register by emailing [email protected]. Spaces are limited and expected to fill quickly.

Whether you're playing to win or just for the fun of it, the tournament is a chance to connect with fellow businesses, support a vital local cause, and enjoy one of Brighton’s best summer evenings.