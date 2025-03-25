Brighton’s beloved Spring Festival returns to St Ann’s Well Gardens for 2025

After a two-year hiatus due to the financial difficulties of putting on a free event, the much-loved St Ann’s Well Spring Festival returns on Saturday 3rd May 2025, bringing with it a full day of live music, performances, local art and family fun to celebrate Brighton’s local community of creatives and residents alike in aid of Knight Support and St Ann’s Well Gardens.

For 16 years, the Spring Festival has been a love letter to everything that makes Brighton special, its fiercely independent spirit, buzzing creative energy, and tight-knit community vibes. This festival is all about keeping it local, showcasing the best of Brighton’s musicians, artists, food vendors, and small businesses. Every part of the event is homegrown and community-powered, creating a fun, welcoming, and safe space for the whole family. By staying true to Brighton’s roots, the festival gives independent talent the spotlight while keeping the local economy thriving.

The best part? It’s completely free! But to keep this Brighton gem alive, the festival relies on community support. By purchasing a limited-edition and specially designed Gresham Blake Spring Festival T-shirt, not only will you be repping Brighton style, but you’ll also be directly supporting the festival, helping to keep the music, entertainment, and local showcases going strong. Every T-shirt sold keeps the grassroots spirit alive and ensures that the festival remains a true Brightonian tradition.

So, what’s in store this year? A jam-packed lineup of Brighton’s finest musicians, handpicked by Dean Marsh, plus epic performances on the AudioActive Emerge Stage and the Rewind DJ Stage. Fans of British TV won’t want to miss a special appearance by Jason Salkey, aka Harris Sharpe from the legendary Sharpe series. Families can jump into the fun with Circus Pazaz shows, kids’ workshops, archery, and even a medieval village. Art lovers can wander through the Artists Open House trail and the Squirrel Market, where Brighton’s most talented independent makers will be showing off their work. And for the sports enthusiasts, St Ann’s Tennis Club is hosting a full-day tournament along with open taster sessions.

With music, art, food, sports, and plenty of surprises, the Spring Festival is the ultimate celebration of Brighton’s unique and vibrant soul.

Saturday 3rd May 2025, 12pm - 7:30pm

St Ann’s Well Gardens, Somerhill Rd, Brighton and Hove, BN3 1PL

Free to attend, no sign up required!