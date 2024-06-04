Brighton's best Father's Day activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father's Day is just around the corner on Sunday, June 16, and it's the perfect time to celebrate the amazing dads in our lives! Whether your dad is an adventure seeker, a foodie, a beer lover or loves a bit of relaxation, Brighton has got you covered.

There’s something here to suit every type of dad. Gemma Logan, party expert at leading Brighton events company Fizzbox, shares their top ideas to make this Father’s Day the best one ever.

Anyone Star Wars loving dads will adore Jedi Training. Help your dad to live out his childhood dreams of mastering a lightsaber and becoming a hero or villain. A professional trainer will guide you through a warm-up, followed by lessons on holding, striking and defending. Once you've mastered the basics, you'll graduate to battlesabers and learn a choreographed routine before duelling for ultimate glory.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father's Day activities in Brighton and Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escape rooms are the perfect Father's Day adventure! They offer an exciting, interactive experience where you and your dad can team up to solve puzzles and crack codes. It’s a fantastic way to bond, test your problem-solving skills and enjoy some laughs along the way. Whether you're uncovering secrets or making a daring escape, cracking codes or solving mysteries, you’ll have a blast.

Help your father to blow off some steam as you take aim and test your shooting skills together. Whether you're already sharpshooters or trying it for the first time, the thrill of hitting those flying targets is unbeatable. You’ll get full instruction, making this activity suitable for al abilities as you enjoy the fresh air and a bit of friendly competition.

Head to one of the top axe throwing venues in the city centre for an epic competition that'll have dad feeling like a Viking warrior. Watch his face light up as he hones his skills, mastering the art of axe throwing with each satisfying thud. It’s a chance for friendly rivalry, laughter, and some seriously cool photo ops. Celebrate Father's Day with a bullseye and cheer dad on as he unleashes his axe-throwing prowess.

Prepare your dad for the ride of his life with a quad biking trek in the countryside. It’s a great way to rev up the fun this Father’s Day. You’ll all drive over rugged terrains, splash through muddy trails and enjoy the adrenaline rush as you conquer the great outdoors. It’s suitable for all abilities and quad bike controls are easy to master so he’ll be king of the quads in no time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A classic activity for Father’s Day, who doesn’t love a slap up meal out? With its vibrant culinary scene, Brighton offers a variety of restaurants to suit every taste. Enjoy fresh seafood or fish and chips by the seaside, tuck into international cuisines or indulge in classic British grub. The lively atmosphere, stunning views and delicious food create the perfect setting for celebrating dad. It’s a fun and relaxing way to show your appreciation.

If you’re dad’s a huge cricket fan, he’ll love these activities. He can either try a game of Turbo 10 cricket with his friends or family, or head to a venue like Sixes to take a swing at a ball that’s launched from a machine that you’ll try to aim to hit the screen. The clever technology at Sixes will track your speed, distance and score. It’s a fun twist on a classic British sport.

Spend this Father’s Day laughing your heads off at a comedy club. Treat the world’s best dad to an evening of hilarious stand-up performances where top comedians deliver punchlines and jokes that’ll have the whole audience in stitches. Expect a varied line up with something to get everyone giggle. You might even see someone from TV! Get ready for a fun-filled night that will leave dad grinning from ear to ear!

Get active and show off your footie skills with footdarts, a quirky activity that combines the excitement of football with the precision of darts. You’ll play with special velcro footballs and a giant, inflatable dartboard. Footdarts is the perfect blend of sport and fun where you can challenge dad to hit the bullseye with a football. Your dedicated event coordinator will keep score and set you hilarious challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad