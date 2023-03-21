Brighton’s new monthly kids’ entertainment show Cabaret Famalamb launches at the Actors Pub & Theatre on Sunday (March 26) and, with line-ups including TV stars and professional comedians, Lamb Comedy Productions are sure to raise the baa on family entertainment. Pun fully intended…

Hosted by award winning comedian Silly Sonja, in character as Cheekykita, Cabaret Famalamb is a daytime show for the young and young at heart.

Forget balloon animals and party tricks, 'prepare to be wowed' by performers from the professional comedy, magic, and music circuits. Oh, and watch out for those familiar faces from TV.

Lamb Comedy Productions producer and promoter Amy Mac said: “Cabaret Famalamb is all about mixing family friendly entertainment with the high professional performing values Lamb productions are known for. As a production company, specialising in comedy, we’re able to pool our list of professional artists for the shows. All our acts are professional performers who normally perform in front of adult audiences. They are specifically tailoring their acts for kids at Cabaret Famalamb.”

Cabaret Famalamb launches on March 26 at The Actors Pub & Theatre, Kemptown

“We are delighted to launch this as our first ever family show, and as part of our return to producing after a five-year hiatus.”

Cabaret Famalamb was the brainchild of host Sonja Doubleday. Aside from being an alternative comedian, Sonja has a huge amount of experience working with children, so young audiences are perfectly catered for. She will host the show as her multi award winning character ‘CheekyKita’ who has been described as ‘Like Alice in Wonderland on Adderall’.

Sonja said: “I had the idea because I love working with kids. I’ve been working with them for years in different capacities, teaching drama and dance, working in schools, working with little ones, and working as a children’s entertainer. I just get on with kids, we’ve got the same sense of humour! I’m very silly and the comedy I do for adults is very childish. So, I thought ‘why not do kids’ comedy?’

“This is going be different to other comedy shows because it’s not stand up, it’s not straight up jokes. It’s cabaret, so it can be different art forms which will give more variety.”

A few one-minute slots will be available, each show, for young performers to get up on stage and do their thing.

So, whether they want to try out a few jokes, do a dance or even juggle some crisp packets, children can showcase their skills on a professional stage, alongside professional acts, in front of a paying audience.

The launch show on March 26 features character comedy from Donal Coonan (Channel 4 web show ‘This is a knife’) as his alter-ego supply teacher Mr Grebe. Hoopy Daisy, who runs a hula hooping school in Brighton, will also perform, getting everyone up and moving.

This is not a ‘sit down, sit still’ kind of show. Little hecklers are welcome! It’s more akin to a ‘relaxed’ performance and there’s a break-out area with tables, chairs and room to roam should things get a bit much!

Shows take place on the last Sunday of every month at The Actors Pub & Theatre, 4 Prince’s Street, Kemptown BN2 1RD.

Performances are at the following times: a 12.30pm show for those aged 4+; and a 1.30pm show for those aged 8+.

Tickets cost £6.50. Family tickets (4 people) are available at £20.

For children who may like to perform, email [email protected] to reserve a slot. Slots are limited.