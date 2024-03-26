Brighton’s tallest church celebrates its 150th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St. Bartholomew’s Church was commissioned by Fr Arthur Wagner and designed by local architect Edmund Scott, in an Italian Gothic style. Fr Arthur was the son of a Priest and very generously built the church in one of the then poorer areas of Brighton at his own expense. Affectionately known as St.Bart’s, the Anglo-Catholic church has the tallest church roof in the British Isles and attracts visitors year-round.

The special anniversary programme begins on Sunday, March 31, with The Bishop of Lewes presiding and preaching and the Musicians of St.Bart’s performing. The summer months see various events both at the church and other venues, including the Brighton Chamber Choir, organ recitals, lectures and heritage days. The programme culminates in a fundraising gala dinner on 4th October which will officially launch redevelopment plans for the historic building.

“Our church reveals to our parish and city the beauty of holiness, which can be experienced by all the senses. Thanks to the work of Henry Wilson between 1899 and 1908, including the baldacchino, pulpit and font, our church speaks even more powerfully of the majesty of God.” said parish Priest Fr Ben Eadon. “I invite you to join with us in celebrating this great heritage and history our Brighton church has.”