Britain’s most beautiful craft fair at Sussex Prairies

Meet and buy from Britain’s best designer-makers at the country’s most beautiful craft fair, set in the spell-binding Sussex Prairie Garden outside Henfield.

Beautiful and Useful is returning to Sussex Prairies, just north of Brighton, this September showcasing the work of around 30 talented makers.

Now in its fourth year, the carefully curated craft fair, which takes place on September 14 and 15, offers the chance to buy from some of Britain’s best designer-makers in the fields of ceramics, wood, textiles, willow, jewellery and more.

This year’s line-up includes handmade Majolica pottery from Nicola Werner, 3D-printed vessels by Keeley Traae and chic, understated leatherware from MW Makes.

The Beautiful & Useful craft fair at Sussex Prairies on 14 & 15 September 2024.

Sussex makers are well represented too, with original lino- and wood-cut prints from Ash Leaf Printmaking in Hassocks, beautiful willow baskets by Lisa Dear, and silver nature-inspired jewellery - much of it textured with real plants - by Brighton-based Naomi James.

Sussex Prairies is an award-winning garden about 30 minutes north of Brighton, its eight acres filled with spectacular swathes of herbaceous perennials. September, when the grasses and many of the flowers are at their peak, is one of the best times to visit.

Teas, cakes and savoury refreshments will be on offer, along with a bar and live music to help your day go with a swing.