British Bake-Off contestant helps international animal rescue charity with Cakes for Apes afternoon tea in Brighton

International Animal Rescue (IAR) celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Cakes for Apes with an Afternoon Tea. Set to take place on Saturday, 29th March, at Hotel Du Vin, Brighton, the afternoon tea marks a decade of dedication to protecting and rehabilitating endangered orangutans and other animals, bringing together conservationists, supporters, and special guests for an afternoon of inspiration.

Cakes for Apes has played a vital role in raising funds to support IAR’s orangutan conservation efforts for ten years. This anniversary event promises to celebrate its incredible impact, featuring an exclusive afternoon tea experience alongside powerful talks from esteemed speakers.

Special Guests & Highlights:

· Alan Knight OBE, President of International Animal Rescue, will highlight the ongoing fight to rescue and rehabilitate animals worldwide.

· Henry Bird, the brilliant contestant from TV’s The Great British Bake Off, will discuss his passion for baking and conservation.

· Gavin Bruce, CEO of IAR, will share insights into IAR’s groundbreaking conservation work.

Guests will enjoy a sumptuous selection of cakes, scones, finger sandwiches, and tea, all while supporting a critical cause. The attendees to the tea will receive an exclusive Cakes for Apes goody bag as a token of appreciation.

This event is the first in a series of Cakes for Apes anniversary celebrations, as supporters across the globe take part in “Ape-ril” – a month-long initiative dedicated to baking and making a difference for orangutans.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, 29th March

⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

📍 Venue: Hotel Du Vin, 2 Ship Street, Brighton, BN1 1AD, United Kingdom

💰 Cost: £30.00 (Tax included)

🎟 Tickets: Limited availability – book now https://bit.ly/Cakes4ApesTea

Join Us & Make a Difference

The Cakes for Apes 10-Year Anniversary Afternoon Tea is an opportunity to celebrate a decade of achievements in animal welfare while enjoying a delicious and meaningful experience. All proceeds from the event will directly support IAR’s orangutan rescue and rehabilitation projects.

To book your ticket to the afternoon tea, please visit

https://bit.ly/Cakes4ApesTea

For further information on Cakes 4 Apes or to sign up to take part, please visit https://www.cakes4apes.org/

Join us in making a difference – one cake at a time!