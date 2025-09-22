Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery, A Pub Crawl Tour: Saturday 4th October 2025 at 11:00 am

Why not join us on Saturday 4th October at 11 am for a "pub crawl" around Worthing?

We're not actually going to visit the pubs, or partake of their choice of beverages, but we will be learning something of their history and their landlords over the years.

Our October tour will take a selection of pubs from three previous tours and will include some that have long since disappeared from the town, such as the Engineers Arms, more recent closures like the Clifton Arms, and those with a long history that are still going strong today, like The Cricketers.

Our free tour will start promptly at 11 am by the chapels of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road. Refreshments are available for a small donation. (Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)

