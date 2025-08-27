Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery 100 Years On Tour, Saturday 6th September 2025 at 11:00 am

Our September tour takes us back 100 years to look at the lives of some of the people buried in the cemetery during 1925.

Join us to hear about jeweller and goldsmith Thomas Crouch, and to follow the many and varied occupations of Augustus Pardo, from police constable to theatrical director. We will also delve into the aristocratic world of Patrick Emilius John Greville Nugent and the incident that saw him committed to trial.

Our free tour will start promptly at 11 am by the chapels of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road. Refreshments are available for a small donation. (Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)