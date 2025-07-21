Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery 200th Anniversary of the Railway Tour, Saturday 2nd August 2025 at 11:00 am

The year 2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, the first steam-powered passenger railway, which opened on 27th September 1825.

Come along to find out about how many dedicated their lives to the railway, and the people buried in the cemetery who either worked for or met their demise on the railway.

Our free tour will start promptly at 11 am by the chapels of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road. Refreshments are available for a small donation. (Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)