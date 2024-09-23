Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery: A Bouquet of Flowers Tour
Flowers have been an inspiration for naming children for many years. Our October tour on Saturday, October 5, is based around such names, whether they are first names or surnames. Rose, Lily, Daisy, Lavender, Heather, Ivy and Violet – all have stories to tell.
Find out about the Madgwick family, who had their very own 'bouquet' with five daughters all named after flowers. Plus, discover how Harry Rose came to fall through a roof at Wenban Smith and what happened to him.
Our free tour starts at 11am by the chapels of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road.
Refreshments are available for a small donation. (Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)
