Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery Military Matters Tour, Saturday 3rd May 2025 at 11:00 am

May 8th 2025 will be the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day). To mark that occasion, Broadwater Cemetery's May tour has been entitled Military Matters. It will include stories about as many as twelve individuals buried in the cemetery who saw service before the Great War right through to World War II.

Our free tour will start promptly at 11:00 am by the chapels of Broadwater and Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road.

Refreshments are available for a small donation.

(Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)