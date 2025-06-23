Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery, Old Worthing Families Part 2 Tour, Saturday 5th July 2025 at 11am

Ten years ago, we held a tour themed around some of the local family names that have been part of Worthing's history. We thought it was time to revisit this theme in 2025.

For our July tour, we have selected five more families who lived in Worthing for several generations and have family members buried in Broadwater Cemetery. Some family names, like Blann, will be more familiar than others, but they all have interesting stories to tell. Find out, for example, which house painter played football for Worthing Wednesdays and was also involved in the Salvation Army Riots when he was only 15.

Our free tour will start promptly at 11 am by the chapels of Broadwater & Worthing Cemetery in South Farm Road. Refreshments are available for a small donation. (Please bring your own cup with you when ordering a tea or coffee from our refreshment stand. Thank you.)