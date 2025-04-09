Broadway and West End smash hit Amélie brought to Portsmouth by Chichester Conservatoire students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Musical Theatre Performance Company is very proud to present this quirky and beautifully charming Broadway and West End hit musical, brought to you by the same team that produced 9 to 5 and American Idiot in their 2023/24 season.

Led by resident producer Andrew Wright, this production is directed by Alex Howarth, with musical direction from Fintan Kealy and choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane.

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

Amélie is a tuneful love story with a sophisticated score and has been praised as “Pure joy! An unabashed crowd-pleaser!” – Entertainment Weekly.

Current final year student Imola Aitken, who plays the title role of Amélie Poulain, said “I’m beyond excited to be part of this production of Amélie! The opportunity to portray such an iconic and beloved character is both a tremendous challenge and a dream come true. It is a privilege to bring her world and story to life alongside a such a talented cast and creative team. The show’s unique style is unlike anything I’ve done before and the experience has been incredibly positive, with a lively and joyful atmosphere in rehearsals. I can’t wait to share this remarkable show with audiences at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, and to unveil the magic we have created together.”

AMÉLIE performs at New Theatre Royal, 20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 2DD on 26th April at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Ticket prices £18/£15 (Concessions)/£10 NUS. To book tickets call 023 9264 9000 or visit www.newtheatreroyal.com

Book by Craig Lucas, Music by Daniel Messé, Lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Daniel Messé, Based on the motion picture Amélie written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet & Guillaume Laurant. This amateur production of AMELIE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.