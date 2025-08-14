Bruce’s Doggy Daycare Ditchling to host pawsitively fetching family fun day for the whole pack this August

Pet parents from across Brighton and their furry friends are invited to enjoy a day of tail wagging fun on August 30, as the UK’s top dog for canine care, Bruce’s Doggy Day Care, hosts the ultimate free family fun day.

Taking place on Saturday, August 30 at Bruce’s Ditchling, (10am to 2pm), pup-ticipants can chase the fun with a range of sports day classics including Steeplechase, Fly Ball and a tail-twisting obstacle course.

With a treat in store for each playful pup, dogs can bounce through ball pits, unleash their creativity with paw-printing, explore the sensory maze, make a splash in water play, find puppy love at the kissing booth and even have the chance to win exciting prizes and giveaways.

After a busy day unleashing happiness through games and play, dogs can relax with a refreshing ‘puppaccino’ while owners interested in making the un-fur-gettable day out a regular one can tour the day care centre, meet the team of passionate carers, and attend a doggy behaviourist Q&A session.

Bruce's Family Fun Day

Speaking on the event, which will be staged alongside the centre’s annual ‘pup parents’ sports day, Founder of Bruce’s, Bruce Casalis, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing the local community together and hosting our family fun day at Bruce’s Ditchling this August.

“We’re used to setting tails wagging, but with this event we’re looking forward to having the opportunity to put smiles on the faces of pet parents too.

“At Bruce’s we pride ourselves on going beyond the basics with a focus on enrichment and socialisation. We hope that everyone that joins us will find it an equally enriching and fun social experience!”

Set in 5.5-acres of specially designed grounds and including vast sensory fields where pups can run, explore and play-off lead, action-packed agility courses, indoor relaxation areas, and a programme of engaging activities – Bruce’s Doggy Day Care is the ultimate five-star doggy day care adventure.

Founded by animal enthusiast and former Chair of the Pet Industry Federation, Bruce Casalis, with over 17 years’ dog care expertise, the multi-award-winning business goes beyond the basics, with a focus on enrichment and consistent socialisation.

For owners interested in providing their dog with the best day care ever, but tight on time, Bruce’s VIP doggy bus is the perfect solution. Designed for dogs and providing a complete door-to-door chauffeur service, pups travel to and from play in comfort, returning content and ready for a well-earned snooze. Areas currently covered include Brighton, Hove, Kemptown, Prestonville, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and a range of local routes.

Entry to the family fun day on Saturday, August 30 is completely free. With spaces limited, however, don’t delay in reserving you and your pup a place at https://buytickets.at/brucesdoggydaycare/1817709

For further Information contact the team on 01273 658388 or email [email protected].

Bruce’s is a subscription based doggy day care provider. Prices start from £33 per day.

The centre is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and can be found at Middleton Common Farm, Middleton Common Lane, Hassocks, BN6 8SF.